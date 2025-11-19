Katy Perry is reportedly rebuilding her confidence with help from former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to a tabloid claim that has triggered a wave of online speculation.

The 41-year-old singer, who is said to be navigating the emotional aftermath of her separation from actor Orlando Bloom, has not commented publicly on the rumours. Nor has Trudeau, 53, and no reputable news outlet has confirmed any romantic relationship between the pair. For now, the claims remain firmly in the realm of tabloid reporting.

Perry Is Rebounding From Difficult Period

Perry has been recovering from what the tabloid describes as a challenging few years, both professionally and personally. The National Enquirer reported that her separation from actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a daughter, left her feeling 'emotionally drained' and struggling to regain momentum.

References criticism surrounding Perry's 2024 album 143 and her Lifetimes Tour, which faced mixed reviews and online scrutiny. It claims the singer was affected by the reception and was seeking stability as she navigated the end of her relationship with Bloom.

None of these assertions regarding her emotional state or professional struggles has been independently confirmed. Perry has not publicly addressed the tabloid's description of her private life or recent career activity.

Trudeau's Alleged Support Role

Perry and Trudeau were first linked after they were reportedly seen sharing a private dinner in Montreal in July. The outlet claims the former prime minister has become a 'supportive presence', allegedly helping Perry regain confidence and providing what sources describe as a 'positive influence' during a transitional period.

#KatyPerry is saying "bon appétit" to #JustinTrudeau ... as the pair was seen chowing down at a swanky restaurant in Montreal.#Exclusive video at the 🔗HERE: https://t.co/5zuWZzOdMc pic.twitter.com/E30ll0cflJ — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2025

While the tabloid frames the interaction as a budding relationship, IBTimes UK notes that no credible news organisation has confirmed a romantic relationship between the two. Trudeau, who left office in 2025, has maintained a relatively low public profile since stepping back from political leadership and has not commented on speculation about his personal life.

Trudeau has been 'attentive' and 'encouraging', though the publication does not provide evidence or details on the nature of their association. Without independent verification, these claims remain speculative.

Perry's Split From Orlando Bloom

Perry and Bloom, who became engaged in 2019 and welcomed their daughter in 2020, were reported by several outlets earlier this year to be navigating a separation. However, neither has spoken extensively about the split, and both continue to co-parent their daughter.

Guess it's really over. 💔 A source tells ET that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have split after nearly 10 years together.⁠ ⁠



“Katy and Orlando’s relationship hasn’t been good for months," the source says, and things got worse this past spring before they called it quits.⁠ ⁠… pic.twitter.com/nu4nDvJpzN — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 26, 2025

Perry's friends believe she has begun to regain a sense of direction and emotional balance. The tabloid claims those close to her view Trudeau as a 'positive presence', though no named sources support this characterisation.

Perry has continued working during this period, appearing at televised events and maintaining her presence in the entertainment industry. Publicly available information shows no confirmed link between her recent career activity and Trudeau.

Rumours Remain Unverified

As of now, all claims originate solely from National Enquirer reporting. No official statements, reputable news coverage or public appearances support the suggestion of a romantic relationship or confirm the details described by the tabloid.