A raw and plaintive anthem of heartbreak, 'Bandaids' sees Katy Perry casting light on the breakdown of her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, even as her public life turns toward a new chapter.

Smouldering Single Releases and Relationships in Flux

On 6 November 2025, Perry released her first single since the 2024 album 143, 'Bandaids,' a pop/pop-rock track steeped in emotional candour and visual symbolism. Headlines quickly connected the song to her split with Bloom, ending a nine-year relationship and engagement, citing tell-tale lyrics and video cues.

In the music video, directed by Perry and Christian Breslauer, she endures a series of harrowing near-death experiences: a ring slips into the sink drain, a tree branch gives way, a train nearly hits her as she sights a daisy, a pointed nod to her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

The symbolism is layered: the ring suggests the engagement, the daisy evokes their child, the disasters reflect emotional upheaval.

Lyricism That Pulls Back the Curtain

The song opens: 'Hand to God I promise I tried / There's no stone left unturned / It's not what you did / It's what you didn't / You were there, but you weren't.'

Later she sings: 'Got so used to you letting me down / No use tryna send flowers now / Telling myself you'll change, you don't / Band-Aids over a broken heart.'

In the bridge, she adds: 'It's not that complicated / To ask me how my day is / I'm flatlining trying to save this.'

Crucially: 'If I had to do it all over again / I would still do it all over again / The love that we made was worth it in the end.'

That mix of blame, regret, and affirmation marks a rare moment of artistic vulnerability from Perry.

Why the Song Points to the Bloom Split

Neither Perry nor Bloom has publicly made the song's target explicit. Yet multiple outlets recognise the overlap between Perry's new release and the timeline of her break-up with Bloom, citing clues such as the daisy image in the video and the shift to co-parenting after the couple's June 2025 split.

In July, representatives for the former couple issued a joint statement: 'They will continue to be seen together as a family ... their shared priority is ... raising their daughter ... with love, stability and mutual respect.'

The song's lament about emotional absence ('You were there, but you weren't') and expecting change ('Telling myself you'll change, you don't') aligns with industry commentary suggesting the relationship had been faltering for months.

While 'Bandaids' charts an intimate personal turning point, Perry's public life is also shifting. Reports emerged that she is romantically linked to Justin Trudeau, former Prime Minister of Canada, after being spotted together in July and later acknowledging she was 'dating someone else' during her Lifetimes Tour stop in Prague.

The contrast is stark: a song about wounds and repairs sits alongside the dawn of a new publicly visible relationship.

In the days following the release, social-media conversations have been dominated by attempts to decode the lyrics and visuals.

Fans highlight the engagement ring down the drain most frequently as a metaphor for the broken engagement; the daisy scene has prompted speculation around the child's role in Perry's emotional journey.

Whether 'Bandaids' serves as closure or a new beginning for Katy Perry, the song marks both a personal reckoning and a professional pivot.