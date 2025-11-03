Pop star Katy Perry is said to be 'head over heels' for former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, following a surprisingly unexpected romance. However, close friends are urging her to slow down, fearing she's falling for a man in the midst of a midlife crisis.

Insiders claim the Firework singer, 41, sees a real future with Trudeau, 53, after the pair grew close through mutual friends earlier this year.

Unfortunately for Perry, those close to the former leader warn that Trudeau is still emotionally fragile after his high-profile split from wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and his sudden departure from politics in January.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau: Are They Getting Serious?

The singer, who ended her nine-year relationship with actor Orlando Bloom in June, reportedly bonded with Trudeau shortly after the breakup.

The two share a love for humanitarian causes and music, with sources saying their chemistry was 'instant'.

Trudeau, a father of three teenagers, is said to have brought his 16-year-old daughter Ella-Grace to one of Perry's concerts recently. Insiders describe the former PM's move as a 'clear' sign of growing closeness.

Witnesses also spotted the pair sharing an intimate moment aboard a private yacht last week, where they were seen 'kissing like high schoolers'.

According to an insider, 'Katy feels like she's finally found someone who understands the pressures of fame and leadership'. The pop singer also finds Trudeau's 'calm, charismatic energy' irresistible.

Is Trudeau in a Midlife Crisis?

While Perry is enchanted with the romance, a source told the National Enquirer that Trudeau is 'unsettled and impulsive' following the breakdown of his 18-year marriage and the end of his decade-long political career.

A political aide who has remained close to Trudeau since his resignation claimed that 'he's been in a strange place since his divorce', citing his constant traveling, partying, and rediscovering freedom.

The former prime minister is allegedly open with friends but not for anything serious. The source added that Trudeau has been 'testing the waters' with romantic encounters since 2023, using them as a distraction from personal struggles.

'He's still figuring out who he is outside of politics and marriage', the aide explained.

Perry Needs to Slow Down, Friends Said

However, friends of both stars worry the whirlwind nature of the relationship mirrors Perry's tendency to fall hard and fast. After past high-profile relationships with Russell Brand and John Mayer, insiders say the singer often dives into romance before fully recovering from previous heartbreaks.

Those close to Perry reportedly fear that she's getting emotionally invested too quickly. Recently, the Fireworks singer has also been telling friends that Trudeau is a 'fresh start', following the split from Bloom, with whom she shares a daughter.

One longtime friend said she's 'totally smitten with Justin and believes this could be the real deal', but everyone around her is worried she's walking into heartache.

'He's still coming to terms with losing his marriage and career. Katy's looking for something lasting after years of instability in her love life. It's a risky mix', a source explained.

Despite the warnings, the couple's connection appears to move forward, with Perry reportedly making plans to visit Canada again before the end of the year. Insider summed up the whole romance by saying that Perry's heart is leading the way, while Trudeau is still trying to find himself.