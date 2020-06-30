Katy Perry, who is expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom, has revealed that she had suicidal thoughts after her brief split with the actor in 2017.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first met at a Golden Globes party in 2016 and started dating after a few more interactions. The couple announced that they would be taking "respectful, loving space" apart in February 2017, but rekindled their romance after over a year in April 2018.

The love birds got engaged on Valentine's Day last year, which they announced on Instagram with pictures of a massive flower-shaped pink diamond on Perry's left ring finger. They were planning to have a destination wedding in Japan in June this year, but the plans didn't pan out due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the 35-year-old announced through her music video "Never Worn White" that she is expecting her first child with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor, who is already father to five-year-old son Flynn with ex-partner Miranda Kerr.

In a recent interview with CBC Radio's "Q," the "Roar" hitmaker opened up about her struggles with mental health after her split with Bloom in 2017, and said the separation "broke her in half." The musician also spoke about dealing with a career setback during that time after her album "Witness" failed to live up to sales expectations and noted that she wrote many of her biggest hits when she was "in the worst place" in her life.

"My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up, and up, and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic. I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be and then I was excited about flying high off the next record. But the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed," the singer confessed.

Perry spoke about having suicidal thoughts at the time, admitting: "Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life because if I did not find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped."

"But I found the ways to be grateful. If it gets really, really hard I walk around and say, 'I am grateful, I am grateful!' even though I am in a sh***y mood," she added.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts about suicide, the Samaritans provide a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.