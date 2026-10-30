Rapper Nelly has claimed Taylor Swift paid him $50,000 (approx €44,700 and £37,300) in cash inside a McDonald's bag for a surprise concert appearance in Houston in 2011.

Speaking on The Breakfast Club in an interview published on 28 October 2026, he recalled how the arrangement followed a last-minute invitation from the singer.

Nelly said Swift offered to arrange a private jet, hotel accommodation and a performance fee after asking him to join her onstage.

He recalled jokingly requesting that the money be placed inside a McDonald's bag, a request he said her team subsequently fulfilled.

However, aspects of Nelly's recollection differ from contemporary concert records. Swift performed at Minute Maid Park on 5 November 2011 before approximately 42,000 fans, rather than the 56,000 he recalled.

The published itinerary also lists one Houston performance, despite his description of consecutive shows.

Nelly Recalls Taylor Swift's $50,000 McDonald's Bag Payment

Nelly said he had known Swift, her father and her management team for years before receiving the unexpected invitation.

According to his account, Swift contacted him after she and her friends created a dance routine to his 2002 hit 'Hot in Herre'.

The rapper recalled being in St. Louis when Swift called from Houston. She reportedly wanted him to travel to Texas and join her onstage, although she told him the appearance budget was limited.

According to Nelly, Swift offered him $50,000 (approx. €44,700 and £37,300) alongside transportation and accommodation. The proposal prompted an unusual response from the rapper.

'Can you put that in a McDonald's bag?' he recalled asking. Nelly said he would have accepted the invitation without payment because of his longstanding friendship with Swift and her family.

The money, he suggested, was less important than the arrangements she was prepared to make. He claimed Swift sent a G5 private jet to collect him and his children from St. Louis and transport them to Houston.

He said the aircraft would also be available to take them home after the performance. The rapper also recalled being offered a presidential suite near the stadium.

He believed the accommodation might have been at the Four Seasons, although he was uncertain about the hotel's identity.

According to Nelly, his family never used the room. They reportedly travelled directly from the concert venue to the airport, where the private jet was available for their return journey.

The most memorable part of his account concerned the cash payment. Nelly said a member of Swift's management team appeared backstage with a McDonald's bag containing $50,000.

He recalled Swift giving a three-minute warning as preparations continued around the performance. The bag, he said, arrived during the backstage arrangements, fulfilling his earlier request.

The account has attracted attention because of its unusual delivery method. However, the published interview coverage does not include a receipt, payment record or independent confirmation of the transaction.

Concert Records Raise Questions About Nelly's Houston Recollection

Although Nelly associated the payment story with Houston, several details differ from documented accounts of Swift's 2011 performance.

He recalled appearing before approximately 56,000 concertgoers and described Swift performing multiple nights at the baseball stadium.

However, the Houston Chronicle reported that approximately 42,000 fans attended Swift's concert at Minute Maid Park on 5 November 2011.

The official Speak Now World Tour itinerary also lists one Houston performance that November, rather than the consecutive dates described in Nelly's interview.

There is another distinction involving the song performed that evening. At the documented 2011 Houston concert, Swift and Nelly performed 'Just a Dream', not 'Hot in Herre', which he recalled as the inspiration for her invitation.

Their collaboration continued in subsequent years. During Swift's Red Tour in March 2013, Nelly joined her onstage in St. Louis to perform 'Hey Porsche'.

The pair reunited on 29 September 2015 during Swift's 1989 World Tour in St. Louis. On that occasion, they performed 'The Fix' before joining the band HAIM for 'Hot in Herre'.

According to ABC News' contemporary coverage, the 2015 performance included a synchronised dance routine involving Swift and HAIM.

That documented collaboration resembles part of Nelly's account of Swift's earlier invitation. It remains unclear whether some details from their separate appearances have become mixed in his recollection.

The discrepancies do not establish that his account of the $50,000 (approx. €44,700 and £37,300) payment is inaccurate. His surprise appearance at the 2011 Houston concert was documented at the time.

Nevertheless, the unusual cash handover, private aircraft and accommodation arrangements remain based on Nelly's recollection rather than independently verified records.