Khloé Kardashian has told sister Kim she hopes this year brings her 'the kind of happiness that doesn't need an audience,' in an Instagram birthday tribute shared the day after Kim's 46th birthday.

Khloé, 42, wrote in the caption that she hoped the coming year would bring Kim 'the quiet moments, the unexpected laughter, the freedom to do absolutely nothing, and the peace of knowing you have nothing to prove to anyone.'

'More than anything, I hope this next year brings you the kind of happiness that doesn't need an audience,' she added.

She also told Kim she 'deserves the life you live,' describing it as one that 'feels just as incredible on the inside as it looks on the outside.'

My Best Friend, My Forever Girl

Kim turned 46 on 21 October. Khloé opened her message with the words 'Happy Happy Birthday to my Keeks', calling her sister her 'best friend' and 'forever girl'.

She wrote that the pair had 'experienced more together than most people could ever imagine', having laughed 'until we couldn't breathe' and cried 'through things we never thought we'd get through'.

Khloé said Kim was extraordinary 'not because of what you've built or achieved', but because of the person she was once all of that was stripped away. She praised her sister's capacity to love and care for others, and her ability to leave 'people and situations better than you found them'.

She said she loved that the pair could still be 'two little girls laughing at things nobody else would understand', and promised: 'I'll never stop being in your corner.'

The message ended with a postscript acknowledging that it had arrived late. 'I know I'm a day late. I recorded a few podcasts yesterday. A girl was busy,' she wrote.

Family Birthday Dinner in Beverly Hills

Kim is reported to have marked her birthday with a dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Guests were said to include her sisters Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, her brother Rob Kardashian and their mother, Kris Jenner.

Photographs and videos from the evening circulated on social media, with much of the attention focused on the outfits.

Kim, who is reported to have worked with stylist Law Roach, wore archival chainmail minidresses from Paco Rabanne's Autumn 1995 haute couture collection, according to reports. On her Instagram Stories, she shared an image of herself blowing out candles on a cake topped with raspberries.

Khloé was reported to have worn a nude, floor length Alaïa gown from the French fashion house's Spring 2024 collection, with a Hermès Birkin bag. Kris Jenner reportedly chose a Prada Spring 2017 look, while Kylie Jenner wore Saint Laurent.

Fame, Family and Life Under Constant Scrutiny

The Kardashian Jenner family has shared much of its private life with audiences for almost two decades, first through Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which began in 2007, and more recently through the series The Kardashians.

Khloé's wish for a year with less scrutiny for her sister therefore stood out against a celebration that was widely documented online.

Her tribute follows a familiar pattern in which the sisters use social media to mark family milestones, while the programme has often explored the pressures of living in the public eye.