Callum Turner has overtaken Jack Lowden in the race to become the next James Bond, according to the latest prediction-market figures, as speculation surrounding the iconic 007 role intensifies ahead of an expected casting announcement.

Turner reached a 45% implied probability on Kalshi's James Bond casting market on 28 October 2026, narrowly ahead of Lowden at 44%. The change marks a shift in a closely contested race, with both British actors reportedly among those invited to screen-test for the coveted role. However, neither has been officially announced as Daniel Craig's successor.

Callum Turner Edges Ahead in James Bond Casting Odds

Kalshi's figures suggest that traders currently see Turner as the marginal favourite to become the next 007. The one-percentage-point difference between the two actors highlights just how competitive the race remains.

The market shift follows reports that the final stages of the casting process are under way. According to reports, final screen tests for the next Bond film were expected to begin as early as 23 October, with Turner and Lowden among the actors reportedly in contention. The studio has not confirmed the identities of those taking part.

Turner has attracted attention through roles in projects including Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The Boys in the Boat and the television series Masters of the Air. His combination of period-drama experience, action credentials and leading-man appeal has made him a prominent name in the ongoing speculation.

The actor has previously declined to confirm whether he has been approached for Bond, leaving fans to interpret reports and casting developments without an official answer.

Jack Lowden Remains a Strong Fan Favourite

Despite slipping behind Turner in the prediction market, Lowden continues to attract considerable support from James Bond enthusiasts.

The Scottish actor is best known to many viewers for playing River Cartwright in Apple TV+'s espionage drama Slow Horses, in which he stars alongside Gary Oldman. His experience portraying an intelligence officer has helped make him a compelling candidate in the eyes of fans.

Lowden's popularity is also reflected in a Screen Rant audience poll where he received 47.7% of the votes, compared with 13.4% for Turner and 7.5% for Josh O'Connor. The results indicate a clear preference for Lowden among respondents to that particular poll, although they do not represent the views of every Bond fan.

The difference between the poll and the prediction market illustrates how fan enthusiasm and expectations about casting can diverge. A reader poll measures the preferences of its participants, while market prices reflect what traders are willing to risk based on their expectations. Neither provides confirmation of the studio's decision.

Josh O'Connor Also Linked to the Role

Turner and Lowden are not the only actors associated with the latest round of Bond speculation. Several outlets have also reported that Josh O'Connor is among the possible contenders for screen tests. The identity of another potential candidate has remained unclear in reporting about the process.

O'Connor, known for The Crown and Challengers, has attracted interest from fans and industry figures alike. Nevertheless, the latest Kalshi figures place him behind Turner and Lowden.

When Will the Next James Bond Be Announced?

The next Bond film is set to be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Amazon MGM Studios has said the search for Craig's successor is under way but has declined to comment on specific casting details.

For now, Turner's narrow lead in the prediction market does not mean he has secured the role, just as Lowden's popularity with fans does not guarantee his selection.