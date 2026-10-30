Canadian rocker Bryan Adams released 'Lake Ontario' on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, mocking US President Donald Trump's decision to rename the Great Lake.

The satirical single refers to the Jeffrey Epstein files and Iran, although Adams does not mention Trump by name.

The song follows Trump's signing of Executive Order 14422 on 27 August. The directive ordered US authorities to adopt 'Lake America' in federal geographical records, maps and other government materials.

It does not compel Canada, which shares the lake with New York state, to recognise the new designation. The president framed the change as recognition of the lake's role in American trade and history.

Adams sees it differently. His song suggests that the naming dispute offered a diversion from subjects that were attracting scrutiny elsewhere, an interpretation that has not been established as fact.

Bryan Adams Links Epstein Files and Iran in Satirical Song

Adams places the Epstein files at the centre of his criticism, singing that they 'were getting traction' as the renaming row unfolded.

He also invokes Iran, portraying an unnamed leader as throwing a childish tantrum when events abroad do not go as planned.

The lyrics connect those issues to the lake's new American designation. They imply that political spectacle can shift public attention. However, they offer no evidence that Trump signed the order to conceal Epstein-related material or distract from developments in Iran.

That distinction is important. The song is political satire, not an investigation into the White House's motives. References to Epstein-related documents do not establish wrongdoing by the president or anyone else.

Trump's order itself cites economic activity, shipping and American historical connections to Lake Ontario. Its text makes no reference to Epstein or Iran. During remarks on the day he signed it, Trump denied that the move was intended to send Canada a message.

The president's decision nonetheless became a dispute over more than official terminology. Lake Ontario is shared by two countries, and a US directive governing American agencies cannot determine what Canadian authorities call it. The difference between those jurisdictions underpins Adams' argument.

Bryan Adams Defends Lake Ontario's Canadian Identity

Adams begins the track with the lake's natural history, Indigenous connections and later role in exploration and industry. His lyrics challenge the idea that a historically rooted geographic name can be displaced by an executive order.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made a similar argument when the order was signed. In a public statement on 27 August, he described Lake Ontario's name as more than four centuries old, citing its Wendat origins. He said Canadians would continue to use the familiar name 'then, now and always'.

Carney's response drew a clear boundary around the president's authority. The US government can determine naming conventions for its own departments, but those instructions do not bind Ottawa. That distinction gives the song's otherwise playful subject a direct political dimension.

In his own release statement, Adams put the argument in broader terms. 'Empires and regimes, dictators and kings, they all come and go. Lake Ontario is forever,' he said. He described the song as intended for people on both shores who believe the current political turmoil will pass.

The musician had already confronted the idea of Canada becoming part of the United States. On Canada Day, 1 July, he released '51st State', a track celebrating Canadian identity amid Trump's repeated calls for Canada to join the US.

Adams described that earlier single as a tribute to the people and values that connect Canadians. Both songs use national identity as their starting point, but 'Lake Ontario' adds a sharper reference to controversies surrounding the American president.

The new track is a digital bonus song on Adams' forthcoming studio album, How's It Goin', due on 6 November through BAD Records. His publicity team says the physical edition contains 12 tracks, while the digital release includes 'Lake Ontario'.

The album is presented as a musical love letter to Canada, drawing on the country's landscapes, history and communities. In 'Lake Ontario', those themes run alongside a challenge to Washington's decision over the name of a shared landmark.