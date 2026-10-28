Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has joked that he hopes his marriage to Taylor Swift 'doesn't go south' after Prince William revealed that he tried to move the NFL star out of a now-famous selfie with the singer and his children.

William shared the anecdote during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on 23 October 2026. Kelce responded on the the 28 October episode of New Heights, the podcast he co-hosts with his brother Jason.

Travis Kelce Reacts to Prince William's Selfie Confession

William recalled trying to move Kelce out of the photograph so he could pose with Swift and his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

'I hadn't appreciated the significance — and actually, I was trying to move him out of the photo,' William said, according to reports of the interview.

'But Travis kept coming back in, and I couldn't work out why he kept coming back in. I was trying to move him out so it was just me and Taylor and the children,' he added.

Kelce addressed the remarks on New Heights, acknowledging that he understood the prince's reasoning.

'I get it, man. I think we all get it,' Kelce said.

He explained that he was Swift's boyfriend, rather than her husband, when the photograph was taken in June 2024.

'I was just a boyfriend at that point. You know? I wasn't her husband yet,' he said.

Kelce then joked that William might have wanted him out of the frame so the royal family could keep the photograph regardless of how the relationship developed.

'We don't really know if this is gonna last, so it's kinda just move out of the way real quick so we can keep this photo forever,' he said.

'Yeah. Hopefully, this doesn't go south. Otherwise, this photo is not gonna be as good,' Kelce added.

He concluded by saying, 'Shout out to Prince William, man.'

Jason also joked about editing his brother out of the picture. Travis welcomed the idea and suggested sending the altered image to Buckingham Palace, according to entertainment news reports.

Why the Selfie Became a Relationship Milestone

The photograph was taken backstage at Wembley Stadium on 21 June 2024, when William attended Swift's Eras Tour concert with George and Charlotte to celebrate his 42nd birthday.

Swift shared the selfie on Instagram the following morning, featuring herself, Kelce and the three royals. She captioned the post: 'Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.'

The image attracted attention because it was the first photograph of Kelce that Swift shared on her main Instagram feed, making it a significant public moment for the couple. However, they had already been dating since the summer of 2023.

William had met Swift before the concert. In 2013, he joined the singer and musician Jon Bon Jovi on stage at a charity event at Kensington Palace, where they performed Bon Jovi's 'Livin' on a Prayer'.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Marriage

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025 and married on 3 July 2026, according to published reports.

Their marriage adds context to Kelce's joke about the photograph 'going south'. When the selfie was taken, the couple were still dating, and their relationship had not yet reached the milestones that followed.

Kelce treated William's confession as a source of humour rather than taking offence at the prince's attempt to move him out of the frame. The exchange has renewed attention on a photograph that became a notable moment in Swift and Kelce's relationship, two years before their wedding.