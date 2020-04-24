Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are going through ups and downs in their relationship as they stress over figuring out a way to be successful parents.

Though Orlando Bloom is already a father to nine-year-old Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, everything is new for Katy Perry who is stressing over being a first-time parent. A source claimed to Us Weekly that the circumstances have caused a few bumps in their relationship.

The insider said that the "Roar" singer's relationship with Bloom "has changed since she got pregnant." "Orlando and her are having some ups and downs right now. Perry is dealing with the nerves of being a first-time parent, and Orlando is stressing about having a baby in their lives at this time," the source claimed.

Despite the circumstances, the "American Idol" judge is "overjoyed and elated that she is pregnant, as she has always wanted to be a mom."

Perry and Bloom, who got engaged on Valentine's Day last year, are expecting a baby girl. The good news was announced by the singer in March through a teaser of her new song "Never Worn White" in which she was seen cradling her baby bump.

The singer herself also confessed that she has been having some issues in her relationship with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor, but they always come around in the end. In a conversation with Ryan Seacrest after sharing her pregnancy news, the 35-year-old admitted of "a lot of friction between" her and Bloom, but assured fans, "We get down to the mat and come back every time."

The couple was reportedly intending to have a lavish wedding ceremony in Japan, but the plans were cancelled in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. There were speculations that pair might have a private wedding bereft of guests, but there was no confirmation.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Perry might name her baby girl after her grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson, who passed away last month. A source said on "The Naughty But Nice With Rob" podcast: "Katy plans to name her Pearl or Hudson or Ann. Katy believes that it is no coincidence that as her granny's soul leaves the earth, another soul arrives."