Katy Perry started her 36th birthday with a fresh morning as she enjoyed a leisurely stroll in her neighbourhood in Los Angeles with her beloved dog Nugget.

In pictures obtained by Mail Online, Katy Perry was seen strolling the streets in a light blue long sleeve shirt, which she paired with blue tie-dye sweatpants, Adidas slide sandals, and a blue baseball cap that had Mickey Mouse embroidered on the front. She was seen having a chat with her neighbours while her pooch took care of business.

The "Roar" hitmaker later took to Twitter to thank her fans for their numerous birthday wishes. She also demanded a special gift from them tweeting: "My wish is simple: vote."

also, my wish is simple: vote â™¥ï¸ðŸŽ‚ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) October 26, 2020

Meanwhile, the singer might have received a special gift from her fiance Orlando Bloom, who was seen visiting a jewellery store a day before her special day. The actor swung by a jewellery store in Montecito, which is their new neighbourhood, but left without a gift bag in his hand which means he may have scheduled home delivery.

The 43-year-old, who recently welcomed a daughter with the singer, also wrote a tribute for her on his Instagram account. Sharing a series of happy selfies of themselves, he wrote: "Happy Birthday my love oh the places we'll go."

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star also arranged a surprise birthday wish for his fiancee from Borat. "@katyperry your dream come true birthday message my love HAPPY BIRTHDAY," the actor wrote on his Instagram account alongside a video of Sacha Baron Cohen in his 'Borat' character sending a birthday wish to Perry in the form of Borat's classic jokes.

"I was planning on going sailing in Florida and so I make internet searching of Orlando water sports. But instead, Mr. Google sent me a photograph of your husband with his crumb out. He have a very good one," Borat said in the video, referring to the viral pictures from Bloom and Katy's paddleboarding trip in 2016.

"It must be nice to see Orlando Blooooom. You will have a very nice birthday. A lot of cream on your cake," Borat further joked.

Perry also loved Orlando's gift as she shared the video on her own account with the caption, "omg @orlandobloom."