King Charles III's state visit to the United States took a lighter turn on Tuesday evening when a historic naval gift prompted laughter at a White House dinner.

The King presented a ceremonial bell from the Second World War submarine HMS Trump and delivered a brief joke as he handed it over. 'And should you ever need to get hold of us, just give us a ring,' he said, drawing a warm response from guests.

The moment stood out during an otherwise formal event marking the King's first official visit to Washington since his coronation. While brief, it added a note of humour to a visit largely focused on diplomacy and long-standing ties between the UK and the US.

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Gift Highlights Shared Naval History

The bell, originally mounted on the conning tower of HMS Trump, was presented as a symbol of the two nations' shared wartime history. The submarine, a T-class vessel launched in 1944, served in the Pacific and later operated with the Fourth Submarine Squadron in Australia, where British and allied forces worked closely during the final stages of the war.

During the presentation, the King described the artefact as 'a testimony to our nation's shared history and shining future', linking the vessel's service to the modern alliance between the two countries.

🔥 EPIC! King Charles just gifted President Trump the BELL from the UK's HMS Trump, which was a WWII submarine

HMS Trump sank SEVERAL Japanese ships during the war



47 looks so excited 😂



CHARLES: "And should you ever need to get hold of us, just give us a ring!" 🤣🔔 pic.twitter.com/aISXK6oCXw — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 29, 2026

Its name also caught attention. The coincidence with US president Donald Trump was not lost on those in the room, and the reaction briefly broke the usual formality of the occasion.

A Brief Break from Protocol

State visits are usually tightly choreographed, with speeches carefully prepared and approved in advance by officials on both sides. Even small remarks are often reviewed ahead of time, reflecting the sensitivity of diplomatic settings.

The King's comment appeared to offer a rare moment of flexibility within that structure, acknowledging the situation without straying from diplomatic norms. Guests, including senior officials and diplomats, appeared to share the joke, with the response cutting through the otherwise formal tone of the evening.

Background of HMS Trump

HMS Trump was part of a class of Royal Navy submarines used in the later stages of the Second World War. Built at the Vickers-Armstrongs shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, it carried out patrols in the Pacific before being modified after the war to improve performance.

Wow.. Check this out..



🚨 King Charles presents Trump with the original bell from the 1944 HMS Trump submarine as a gift



HMS Trump’s Specific Badge For HMS Trump featured a hand of playing cards with the deuce (two) of spades uppermost—directly evoking a “TRUMP CARD”… https://t.co/PUJPZ90X77 pic.twitter.com/oewFtpJtbA — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) April 29, 2026

Ship bells are traditionally seen as important artefacts in naval history, often preserved as symbols of a vessel's service. Their return or exchange between countries is generally viewed as a sign of respect and shared history.

In this case, the bell had been held in the United States before being presented during the visit.

Visit Focused on Strategic Ties

Alongside ceremonial events, the King's visit has focused on wider issues including environmental cooperation, scientific research and economic ties. Meetings with officials and experts have formed part of the itinerary, alongside engagements aimed at strengthening collaboration between the two countries.

A planned address to Congress is expected to underline the enduring relationship between the UK and the US, as well as shared priorities on global challenges.

While the HMS Trump bell provided one of the more memorable moments of the trip, it came within a broader effort to reinforce transatlantic ties through both symbolic gestures and formal discussions.