King Charles III is set to address a joint meeting of the United States Congress on 28 April 2026, as part of a state visit unfolding against a strained moment in UK–US relations. The speech will mark a rare appearance by a British monarch before the assembly and comes as political tensions between Washington and London have become increasingly visible.

The four-day visit, timed to coincide with the 250th anniversary of American independence, will include engagements in Washington, New York and Virginia. According to Reuters, the programme will begin with a private tea at the White House hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, followed by a ceremonial welcome and state dinner.

Read more Why Is Charles Choosing Tea with Trump Over the Oval Office? Unusual Plan for US Visit Raises Questions Why Is Charles Choosing Tea with Trump Over the Oval Office? Unusual Plan for US Visit Raises Questions

While the visit is framed as a reaffirmation of long-standing ties, it takes place amid policy disagreements over the US military campaign in Iran, which the UK has declined to support. The timing has placed renewed focus on the role of the monarchy in navigating diplomatic strain.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has maintained that the UK's position reflects national interest, while emphasising the importance of preserving broader cooperation. Speaking in Parliament, he said the monarchy can help sustain relationships 'through the bonds that it builds' during periods of political disagreement.

Significance of the Congressional Address

The invitation for King Charles to address Congress was issued by US congressional leaders, who described the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom as one of the most consequential partnerships in modern history.

🚨 NEW: Donald Trump has shared an article attacking Keir Starmer's "hot air" leadership pic.twitter.com/5u9R04ifFj — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) April 15, 2026

Queen Elizabeth II last addressed Congress in 1991, and the upcoming speech will mark only the second time a British monarch has done so in recent decades. The address is expected to focus on shared democratic values and historical ties, reflecting the broader purpose of the visit.

It will also be the King's first official trip to the United States since ascending the throne in 2022, adding weight to both the symbolism and the diplomatic expectations surrounding the visit.

Political Tensions Shape the Visit

The visit comes amid increasingly public disagreements between the US and UK governments. President Trump has criticised Britain's position on the Iran conflict and suggested elements of the bilateral trade relationship could be reconsidered.

🚨 WATCH: Keir Starmer says he will not "yield" to Donald Trump after he threatened to rip up the UK-US trade deal over Iran



"I am not going to change my mind. I am not going to yield. It is not in our national interest to join this war" pic.twitter.com/ewlwD010FA — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) April 15, 2026

Analysis from BBC News indicates that relations between Trump and Starmer have deteriorated in recent weeks following earlier efforts to maintain close cooperation. What had been presented as a stable working relationship has shifted into a more strained dynamic, with public criticism and policy differences becoming more pronounced.

Despite this, the UK government has confirmed the visit will proceed, describing it as an opportunity to reinforce what officials have called 'the closest of friendships' between the two countries.

Monarchy's Role in Diplomacy

As part of the visit, King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to meet families of victims of the 11 September attacks in New York, alongside official engagements in Washington. The itinerary combines ceremonial duties with symbolic gestures intended to reinforce bilateral ties.

Buckingham Palace has described the visit as an opportunity to 'reaffirm and renew' the relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States in the national interest.

A Test of the 'Special Relationship'

The timing of the visit highlights the tension between political disagreement and long-standing diplomatic ties. While differences between leaders remain, both governments continue to emphasise the importance of maintaining cooperation.

The King's address to Congress is expected to be a central moment of the visit, focusing on continuity and shared values during a period of uncertainty.