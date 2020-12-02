Kelly Clarkson has said it has been "horrible" going through a divorce from Brandon Blackstock, her husband of seven years. Her remark comes a day after her estranged husband demanded a huge amount from her as monthly spousal and child support.

Clarkson, who filed for divorce from Blackstock back in June, noted that she took the step after realising they were unhappy in their marriage. In a conversation with author Glennon Doyle and singer Alicia Keys during the latest episode of her self-titled talk show, the musician said she realised "This isn't happiness, and we both deserve better."

The Grammy-winner was talking to Glennon about her latest book "Untamed," in which the author has written about her first marriage to Craig Melton and how it broke before she fell in love with football player Abby Wambach.

Kelly told Glennon: "You write about the fallout from your divorce — I'm obviously going through one right now."

Kelly Clarkson opens up about divorce from Brandon Blackstock ; she 'didn't see' it coming Read more

"It's horrible. There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids...I think, as women especially, we're trained to take it all on and deal with it and you're fine. But it's your babies that you worry about," she said. The 38-year-old has two children with Blackstock- daughter River Rose, six, and son Remington Alexander, four. Kelly also shares a close bond with Seth and Savannah, Blackstock's children with Melissa Ashworth.

Glennon discussed her own journey through a divorce and said she tried to stay in her first marriage for the sake of her daughter. "We're trained to believe to avoid at all costs a broken family. We've all been trained to believe a good mother is a liar. I didn't leave a marriage in spite of being a good mother; I left because I am a good mother," she noted.

Kelly was recently granted primary physical custody of her two children, under which Brandon will have their kids only on the first, third, and fifth weekends every month. However, the music manager demanded for her to pay him $301,000 (£225K) in spousal support and $135,000 (£101K) in child support per month, as well as his attorneys' fees.