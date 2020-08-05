Kelly Osbourne is calling out toxic online behaviour in a social media post shared on Tuesday in response to a heartless message aimed at her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

The former "Fashion Police" host is not one to just sit back and allow someone to insult her dad. In a tweet, she called out a "disgusting" troll who sent her a message on Instagram about her father just being "another a**hole" to get rid of.

Kelly shared the message which read "Heard your father is dying thats great now we can get ridden of another a**hole [sic}." The 35-year-old reality TV star responded by giving the person the attention they wanted.

"Seems like you need some attention??? So here you go you disgusting mother f*****!!!!! I won't be praying for you!!!!!! You p**** a** b****!" she tweeted.

The troll's post has since been deleted but not before others took notice and defended Kelly and Ozzy.

"That is a very horrible heartless comment the person made hope you reported it so that the account is shut down. So sad you had to get that and why," one person replied to Kelly's tweet and another wrote, "Wtf!!! Why would someone think that's ok to say to someone, why would you want to say something like that to anyone, f***ing idiot, our wee family of 3 love you Kelly & your family, God bless you all all the way from Ballymena."

The Black Sabbath frontman is battling Parkinson's disease and another Twitter user sympathised with Kelly and wrote, "Wow what an a**hole! so sorry you have to have any interaction with disgusting people like this. My father is battling Parkinson's as well and it's not easy. Continue to be the amazingly strong person that you are."

Ozzy revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis in January and shared that he is on a "whole host" of medications to help with the nerve pain. He admitted that he had been hiding his condition for a year but could no longer pretend that the nerve pain, which leaves his legs cold, is not there. He assured everyone that he is "far from" dying contrary to reports.