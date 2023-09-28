Kelly Osbourne still has not changed her opinion about Prince Harry three months after she publicly called him out for always complaining about his life and the royal family. This time, she accused the former working royal and his wife, Meghan Markle, of playing the victim.

The outspoken host doubled down on her criticism of the Sussexes on Tuesday's episode of the "Osbourne's Podcast". She defended her previous outburst against the duke in which he called him a "t**t".

She explained to listeners: "I just think he's such a whinger and the thing is, maybe it's because I feel a certain level of disappointment in the sense where I feel like they had an opportunity to become the most liked, loved people in the entire world that could actually bring some positive change."

The 38-year-old, who was joined by her mother Sharon Osbourne and brother Jack Osbourne in the family podcast, shared her dismay that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle played the victim instead when they publicly aired their grievances against the British royals after exiting their royal duties in 2020.

"But then went down this, like, victim road instead. I get wanting to leave. I get that, but then just leave. Don't leave and then just give 'woe is me' stories about how difficult it was," Kelly continued.

She added: "Because again, I said this on the podcast I was on, life is hard for everybody. I was just on a podcast and they asked me what I thought of Harry and I just said I think he's a 't**t'. And that's it."

The former reality TV star is referring to the statements she made when asked about her opinion about Prince Harry during a June 20th interview on the "I've Had It" podcast.

She said of the royal: "He's a whining, complaining, woe is me, 'I'm the only one that's ever had mental problems. My life was so hard.' Everybody's f***ing life is hard. You were the prince of a goddamn country who dressed up as a f***ing Nazi and now you're trying to come back as the Pope? Suck it."

Her NSFW rant about the Duke of Sussex was met with varied reactions from netizens. Some called her "sick" for criticising how he copes with his mental health issues by talking about them publicly. Others called her a hypocrite and accused her of making money off the Sussexes by simply talking about them.

Her brother Jack pointed out the negative reactions and said: "But the funny thing was, I don't know if you looked at any of the comments from any of the articles, but it was amazing how many of these wokey American people were vehemently defending them. And you're like, "Hang on a f***ing second!"'

Meanwhile, Sharon defended the British monarchy saying that she still believes in it but that it needs to be "modernised". She also shared that she met the late Queen Elizabeth II four times.

She explained: "That's because I'm old. I love it! Everybody's human, we're all human. They do a lot of good, but they're human beings and they f*** up. We all f*** up. So the thing is, they do a lot of good also."

Sharon thinks that the British monarchy "needs to be scaled down" and that "a lot of the pomp should go". She does not think that it should be stopped but that "it should be much more modernised" and even suggested stopping with the "silly hats and capes".

Elsewhere in the podcast, Kelly reflected on her own struggles with drug addiction and how rehab helped her heal. She called it the "best thing that ever happened". As for Prince Harry, he has been outspoken about how therapy helped him deal with his childhood trauma.