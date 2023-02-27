Prince Harry will appear on a live stream for "Spare" where he will talk about personal healing and living with loss alongside renowned speaker Dr. Gabor Maté.

The Duke of Sussex's publisher, Penguin Random House, will produce the international live stream event which will take place on Saturday, March 4 at 12 p.m. EST on VIMEO. According to People, the royal will discuss living with loss and the importance of personal healing with Dr. Maté, author of "The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture," who is known for his expertise on trauma, addiction, stress, and childhood development.

It is not a free event though. It costs £17 plus a £2.12 fee for viewers in the U.K. Ticket holders can also submit questions they want to ask Prince Harry. But there will be no live audience participation as these questions will be picked out in advance and read to the duke by a moderator during the live broadcast.

"Ticket holders will be viewing a live conversation; however, there will be no live audience participation. Chat will be disabled and any question pre-submitted and chosen to be asked live will be read by the moderator," reads the terms and conditions of the event.

Viewers will also have to follow other strict rules including "no recording" of the event. "This is a LIVE virtual event only; no recording will be shared with attendees and recording or sharing of the event is strictly prohibited."

"Anyone discovered to have shared or recorded proprietary material may be prevented from registering for Penguin Random House events in the future," reads the ticket information posted on PrinceHarryMemoir.com. Tickets are also non-refundable for those who have purchased and are unable to attend.

The Duke of Sussex released his memoir "Spare" on Jan. 10. In it, he talked about the pain and sadness he felt from losing his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. He also shared how he was in denial over her death for so long, he believed that she was only hiding and would one day return to surprise him.

He also talked about using illicit drugs to numb the pain he felt over her death. Talking about "Spare," Prince Harry shared his hope of turning his pain into purpose and that by sharing his experience, he hopes that he has made a "positive experience in someone's life."