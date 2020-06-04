Rumours mills were recently abuzz with reports that Kendall Jenner has been dating NBA star Devin Booker after briefly reconciling with ex-partner Ben Simmons earlier this year.

However, a source has claimed to Us Weekly that Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are keeping things casual between them. "They're hooking up, but they're not serious," the insider told the outlet.

The source added that the supermodel has been spoilt for choice as there are several eligible bachelors after her. "She's talking to a couple different guys. She has so many men after her it's crazy," the source said.

Jenner and Booker sparked romance rumours in April when the duo was spotted together on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was also trolled for her past relationship with NBA stars that month, after which she took to Twitter to slam the trolls for the degrading comments.

"They act like I'm not in full control of where I throw this cooch," she tweeted, targeting users who commented that pro ballers are "passing" her around and suggested that "maybe she (is) passing them around."

The 24-year-old continued her outings with the Phoenix Suns player and was seen picking him up from the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles last month.

The speculations of the duo being involved came months after reports that Jenner has reconnected with former boyfriend Ben Simmons, whom she dated on and off from 2018 to 2019. Us Weekly reported that though the reports of reconciliation are true, they were "not officially back together."

"They both like having a no-strings-attached type of relationship with each other, for the most part. They both work and travel frequently and don't find it very realistic to be in an exclusive relationship with one another," an insider said at the time.

Jenner has known Booker since 2018. The 23-year-old was previously in a relationship with Jordyn Woods, ex-BFF of her sister Kylie Jenner. The supermodel was dating Simmons back then and the four had even gone on a double date in Los Angeles.