Kevin Federline is facing a lawsuit over at least $117,704 (£88,278) in alleged debt to City National Bank, nearly two years after Britney Spears made her final child-support payment for their two sons. The claim involves a credit card, a personal line of credit, and an overdraft facility, with the bank also seeking accrued interest.

The case has drawn attention to the financial arrangements that supported Federline while he raised Sean Preston and Jayden James. At the highest reported level, Spears paid him $40,000 (£30,000) a month, equivalent to $480,000 (£360,000) over a year. The payments were later reduced before ending in November 2024.

However, the lawsuit does not establish that Federline is insolvent or that the end of child support caused his alleged borrowing difficulties. It remains a claim by the bank, not a court finding that the debt is owed.

City National Bank Seeks Repayment Across Three Accounts

According to the court documents described in the report, Federline owes at least $117,704 across three credit arrangements with City National Bank. The agreements were reportedly signed in late November 2024, around the time Spears' final child-support payment was made. The repayment deadlines for the accounts have since passed, according to the claim.

The overdraft facility was due in April 2025, followed by the personal line of credit in June 2025. The credit-card balance had a later repayment deadline of August 2026. The bank is also seeking accrued interest at different rates: 20.5 per cent on the credit card, 7.5 per cent on the personal line of credit, and 18 per cent on the overdraft facility.

The figures make the interest terms a significant part of the dispute, although the available account of the filing does not provide a full breakdown of the principal claimed under each facility. Federline's attorney had not immediately responded to a request for comment when the lawsuit was reported. The allegations have yet to be tested in court.

How Spears' Child-Support Payments Reached $40,000 a Month

Spears and Federline married in September 2004. Their divorce was finalised in July 2007, after which Federline became the primary carer of their two sons. Federline initially received $40,000 (£30,000) a month in child support while raising the boys in Hawaii. The amount was reduced to $20,000 (£15,000) after Sean Preston turned 18 in September 2023.

Payments continued until Jayden James turned 18 and completed high school, with the final instalment reportedly made in November 2024. The end of the arrangement brought a close to years of financial support connected to the former couple's parenting arrangements.

The peak monthly payment represented $480,000 (£360,000) over 12 months, although Federline did not receive that amount throughout the entire period. The later reduction meant the annualised figure fell to $240,000 (£180,000).

Federline Said Raising His Sons Was Costly

Federline discussed the financial demands of raising the boys in his memoir, You Thought You Knew. He said the support payments helped cover security and maintain the standard of living the children had experienced while with Spears.

He claimed those expenses could easily exceed $40,000 (£30,000) a month, adding that 'the money was gone almost as soon as it came in.' His comments provide his account of the costs involved in caring for the children, but they do not establish how he currently manages his finances or explain the bank's allegations.

Federline, now 48, married Victoria Prince in 2013. The latest bank dispute is separate from the former couple's child-support arrangement, and there is no indication in the reported claim that Spears is responsible for the outstanding accounts.