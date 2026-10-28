Cassie Ventura has been dismissed with prejudice from a $35 million (approximately £26,356,225) lawsuit involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs after US District Judge Anne Hwang granted her motion during a hearing in Los Angeles on 21 October.

The ruling leaves Combs as the sole remaining defendant in the civil case brought by former male escort Clayton Howard.

Howard initially filed the lawsuit last year, naming Ventura, Combs, Bad Boy Entertainment LLC and CeOpco LLC.

His allegations concerned paid sexual encounters allegedly arranged by Ventura under Combs' direction, alongside claims of coercion and drug-related abuse in several American cities.

The dismissal prevents Howard from refiling the same claims against Ventura. However, the decision does not resolve the allegations against Combs, whose involvement remains the subject of continuing civil proceedings.

Cassie Ventura Secures Dismissal With Prejudice

Judge Hwang granted Ventura's request to be removed from the litigation during the 21 October hearing in Los Angeles.

The court filing recorded the decision as follows. 'Defendant Ventura's motion to dismiss is hereby granted; this will be the order as stated on the record.'

The dismissal with prejudice means Howard cannot pursue the same claims against Ventura through another lawsuit. Unlike a dismissal that permits a claimant to correct deficiencies and refile, the ruling prevents those dismissed claims from being brought against her again.

Ventura's legal representatives had challenged Howard's allegations, arguing that the problems with his claims could not be corrected through amendments to his complaint.

'These defects are not curable by better drafting or any reframing of the facts.' The statement formed part of Ventura's lawyers' argument for dismissal.

The judge subsequently granted the motion, removing Ventura from the case while leaving the proceedings against Combs unresolved.

Cassie Ventura Lawyers Challenge $35 Million Lawsuit Claims

Howard, a former male escort who employed the name 'Dave', alleged that Ventura arranged paid sexual encounters under Combs' direction.

His complaint described alleged incidents in New York City, Miami and Los Angeles. Howard claimed that he experienced coercion and drug-related abuse during those encounters. Those allegations remain claims presented in civil litigation rather than established judicial findings.

Ventura's lawyers disputed the basis of his case, maintaining that Howard had received payment for the encounters and had agreed to return.

The defence also argued that the alleged deficiencies in Howard's claims could not be resolved by revising his complaint.

Howard originally sought $35 million (approximately £26,356,225) from Ventura, Combs and the two corporate entities named in his lawsuit. The amount represents the damages he requested, not compensation awarded by a court.

Although Ventura has now been dismissed, the ruling does not establish whether Howard's remaining allegations against Combs are true.

Cassie Ventura Ruling Follows Rejected Complaint Revision

Before the October hearing, Howard had been required to amend his complaint following Ventura's motion to dismiss.

He also attempted to submit a revised account of his allegation that Combs detained him for 12 hours during an encounter in Miami in December 2016.

The court rejected that attempt before Judge Hwang considered Ventura's dismissal request on 21 October. The alleged detention has not been established as fact in the supplied account.

Separately, court filings reportedly describe Ventura as an American citizen living abroad who does not intend to return to the United States.

Ventura and her husband, Alex Fine, reportedly relocated before Combs' racketeering and sex trafficking trial. Their current country of residence and the precise date of their relocation were not identified.

Combs also received a 50-month prison sentence, according to the account. That criminal sentence is separate from Howard's civil lawsuit and does not determine the outcome of the remaining allegations.

With Ventura dismissed from the case, Howard's lawsuit will proceed against Combs as the sole remaining defendant. No date for the next hearing or further procedural step was provided.