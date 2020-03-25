Kevin Hart finally has some great news in his life, months after he sustained massive spine-breaking injuries in a car crash in September 2019.

Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Parrish is pregnant with their second child, a piece of news that the couple shared with their fans through social media. Parrish took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of her flaunting her baby bump in a sheer halter dress and captioned it: "baby #2 in the midst of all of this we're counting our blessings and couldn't be more grateful! soon to be a family of 6! #glowingandgrowing."

Kevin shared the picture on his Instagram account as well, with the caption: "#Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh." Hart's former co-star Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock congratulated his friend by leaving a comment on the post: "Best news of the day. Grats brother!!"

Parrish and Hart, who tied the knot in 2016, welcomed their first child- son Kenzo, in 2017. The comedian is also father to 15-year-old daughter Heaven and 12-year-old son Hendrix with his ex-wife, Torrei.

The couple's married life has also witnessed several bumps over the years. In the Netflix docuseries "Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up" released in December last year, the actor confessed on cheating on Parrish when she was pregnant with their first child. She came to know about the affair via Instagram direct message and said in the series: "I immediately just lost it. I kept questioning him. 'If this is what you want to do, I don't want to be a part of that.'"

She forgave the "Ride Along" actor, in the end, saying: "We've gone through it. We're past it. He's a better man now," adding that she won't be able to give him another chance if he commits the mistake again, reports USA Today.

The couple is currently practising social distancing as the world deals with coronavirus pandemic. Hart made a major lifestyle change in self-isolation, and took a break from hair colour. Revealing his natural grey hair in a picture on Instagram, the "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" actor admitted in the caption: "I have always had a s—t load of grey hair ... I was just a frequent dyer ... I'm not working right now so I said F—K IT," adding a number of laughing emojis.