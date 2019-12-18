Eniko Parrish is seen getting emotional and crying about her husband Kevin Hart's cheating scandal, in the comedian's new Netflix docuseries "Don't F**k This Up" that dropped its first trailer on Monday.

The trailer for the six-part series, which will premiere on Netflix on Friday, December 27, comes more than two years after the 40-year-old cheated on his then-pregnant wife. This is the first time Eniko Parrish will be seen telling the public, her side of the story.

"You publicly humiliated me. I just kept saying 'How the f**k did you let that happen?'" Parrish can be heard saying, as the trailer shows shots of her wiping away a tear. In another shot, Hart says in his defense, "Before people judge and say Kevin Hart is a d***head and an a***ole, I want you to understand that there's a lot you don't know."

Hart cheated on Parrish with model Montia Sabbag while on a trip to Las Vegas in 2017. The act was captured on camera and was later released in an alleged attempt to extort the actor. The model clarified that she wasn't the one who released the tape and alleged she was as much the victim as Hart. However, she later sued the actor for $60 million in September 2019, claiming that Hart and his friend J.T. Jackson set her up and hid a camera during their tryst, reports Radar Online.

Hart and Parrish share one child, son Kenzo. He also shares two children with first wife Torrei Hart: daughter Heaven and son Hendrix. His marriage with Torrei ended after she accused him of cheating on her with his now wife Parrish.

The six-part docuseries of the "Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle" actor will give fans a look into the comedian's day-to-day life, his marriage, and also the controversy surrounding the homophobic jokes made by him that led to him stepping down from hosting the 2019 Academy Awards.

On the professional front, Hart's "Jumanji: The Next Level" recently hit the theatres. The comedian is still recovering from spine injuries that he sustained in a car crash in September.