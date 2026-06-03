Bitcoin slid to its weakest level since February on Wednesday, dropping as low as $65,385 in global trading, as investors shifted money out of cryptocurrencies and into booming equity and artificial intelligence plays. The world's largest digital asset was last down about 2.3%, putting fresh pressure on a market that only months ago was celebrating new record highs.

The latest pullback in Bitcoin follows a powerful run in traditional markets. In the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both closed at record levels on Tuesday, while Asian shares mostly advanced overnight, led by Japan's Nikkei 225, which notched a fresh all-time high on Wednesday. The contrast has sharpened an uncomfortable question for crypto traders: why stay in a choppy, range-bound Bitcoin when equities and AI-linked stories are offering cleaner momentum?

The trading desk at digital asset firm QCP did not mince its language. In a note to clients, it argued that the 'broader issue is liquidity rotation.' In other words, even investors who like crypto are finding better near-term narratives elsewhere. QCP said both crypto‑native traders and more traditional asset managers were being 'pulled toward stronger equity narratives' as stock markets outperform.

Bitcoin Under Pressure as Capital Shifts to AI and IPO Hype

The most eye‑catching competition for Bitcoin, according to QCP, is not just listed tech shares but the private and pre-IPO universe orbiting artificial intelligence. The firm suggested investors may be freeing up liquidity from Bitcoin to chase allocations in private markets, or to prepare for blockbuster initial public offerings expected from SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic.

Read more Bitcoin Investors Are 'Rage Quitting' as Long-Time Crypto Bulls Begin Offloading BTC Holdings Bitcoin Investors Are 'Rage Quitting' as Long-Time Crypto Bulls Begin Offloading BTC Holdings

Those deals, if and when they arrive, are widely billed as some of the most anticipated listings of the year. For investors who believe AI could define the next decade of technological change, it is not hard to see why a volatile asset like Bitcoin might be tapped as a source of funds. Crypto is liquid, it trades around the clock, and for many institutional players it sits in a risk bucket alongside exactly the sort of high‑growth offerings they now hope to buy.

None of this means the crypto story has vanished. It does, however, underline how ruthlessly global capital can move when the temperature in one part of the market cools and another heats up. Over the past few weeks, Bitcoin has repeatedly failed to break convincingly higher, even as broader risk appetite looked healthy. For traders in search of a narrative, that is a warning sign.

Key Bitcoin Levels in Focus as $60,000 Looms

Technical analysts now see a tight band of prices that could determine whether this is a short-term shakeout or the start of a deeper correction. Jonathan Krinsky, technical strategist at BTIG, framed the battle line in stark terms. 'Bitcoin needs to hold around $65,000,' he said, describing it as 'really the last bastion of support before a test of year-to-date lows around $60,000.'

QCP's trading desk laid out a similar roadmap, though with slightly different staging posts. The firm highlighted an initial support zone in the $63,000 to $64,000 range, an area where buyers stepped in during February and March. If that pocket of demand fails to reappear, QCP said $62,000 would come into focus, then the 'more important' psychological and cycle-low region around $60,000. Below that, the next major level it is watching sits at roughly $58,000.

Jamie Dimon’s evolution:



❌ 2017 - BTC around $5,600



“If you’re stupid enough to buy Bitcoin, you’ll pay the price one day.”



✅ 2026 - JPMorgan now



“Hey, buy Bitcoin products from us. It’s not a tulip bubble anymore - we found a way to charge fees on it.”



Legacy finance 🤡 pic.twitter.com/rPdJ1PSwgT — Alex 👽 (@AlexesNakamoto) May 31, 2026

These are not magic numbers, but they do function as rough coordinates for a market that still trades heavily on momentum and sentiment. The more traders agree on where the lines are drawn, the more those levels can become self‑fulfilling at least in the short term.

What is missing, so far, is a clear counter‑narrative from the crypto side. There has been no major regulatory shock, no obvious fundamental collapse in Bitcoin's use-case, and no dramatic unwind of leverage on the scale seen in previous downturns. The dominant explanation from desks like QCP's is simply that crypto has been out‑competed for attention and capital.

None of the forecasts about where Bitcoin might bottom are guaranteed, and there is no confirmation yet that support in the mid‑$60,000s will hold or fail, so all such projections should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, with Wall Street indices at record highs and AI-linked names hogging the spotlight, Bitcoin suddenly finds itself fighting to justify its place in an increasingly crowded risk‑asset queue.