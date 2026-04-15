The Airport Council International (ACI) warned in a letter to the European Union on 9th April that airports risk a 'systemic shortage' of jet fuel if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened within three weeks, according to multiple media reports. Jet fuel prices stood at around $1,562 per tonne on Wednesday, more than double the levels before the conflict.

'The situation within the next three, four weeks can become systemic, so you can have severe cuts of flights in Europe already starting in May and June,' Claudio Galimberti, chief economist at Rystad Energy, was quoted as saying by CNBC.

The ACI reportedly highlighted that jet fuel reserves are low and the Middle East conflict is straining supplies, which would 'significantly harm the European economy' and aggravate the macroeconomic impact of rising oil prices due to the Middle East conflict. The letter to EU commissioners mentioned that the situation is more severe than initially thought, which would likely affect flight schedules during summer's peak tourist season.

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Air connectivity contributes nearly $1 trillion in annual gross domestic product to European economies, with airports managing over a quarter of Europe's exports by value, according to 2019 data from an ACI study.

The Financial Times reported that roughly 40% of global jet fuel supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Delta Air Lines will trim its planned capacity growth by roughly 3.5 per cent points for the June 2026 quarter while LOT Polish Airlines and Air New Zealand raise ticket prices due to the fuel shortage. Meanwhile, Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera reported that multiple European states have strategic reserves of aviation fuel only to last over a week before they have to start rationing.

The ACI urged the EU to implement multiple policy decisions, including temporarily lifting import restrictions on jet fuel, particularly those under the union's new methane rule, which will take effect in January next year. The ACI recommended placing airports and airlines in state aid and EU-wide collective purchase of aviation fuel as well as targeted obligations on refineries to protect fuel production, according to Euronews. The association also sought mapping of production and availability over the next six months for centralised monitoring.

Italian Airports Impose Jet Fuel Restrictions

Four Italian airports have implemented operational restrictions due to depleting fuel reserves. British Petroleum unit Air BP Italia notified that the restrictions will remain in place at least through April, with a supply ceiling of 2,000 litres per aircraft for short-haul flights, excluding ambulance and state flights.

However, the Save Group affirmed that the challenges are related to a single operator. 'The problem is related to a single supplier and in the Group's airports there are others that supply the majority of carriers... No limitation is placed on intercontinental flights and the Schengen area and operations are guaranteed without any alarmism,' the group added.

WTI crude oil prices hovered around $92 per barrel on Wednesday as the US and Iran plan further engagement over ending the war. US President Donald Trump told Fox Business recently that he thinks the war is 'very close to over.'

As rising prices for physical crude and products like gasoline continue to impact consumers and demand, the International Energy Agency has estimated a decline in consumption in 2026.

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