Real estate guru Grant Cardone claims to have built a $5 billion real estate portfolio alongside other companies that generate millions of dollars in annual revenues. Cardone claims that he is already a billionaire and would be on the Forbes list if he went public today.

Apart from focusing on business acumen, Cardone is known for his unique wealth creation strategies that prioritise self-worth and confidence.

In a clip shared on X, Cardone describes how boosting income through real estate can be achieved with minor changes in tenant agreements.

'Once you see what I show you, you will never ever look at real estate the same again,' he said in the clip, before sharing how simply raising $25 bucks in rents across his 150 real estate units makes him an extra $750,000.

'It's called scale,' he said.

Grant Cardone says raising rent by just $25 can make him $750,000 because of scale



"once you see what I show you, you will never ever look at real estate the same again"



"150 units, and I’m only gonna raise the rents 25 bucks"



"Every time I raise the rents $25, I make… pic.twitter.com/f3sizDAOz6 — Yonan (@yonann) June 3, 2026

Cashflow Is Everything in Real Estate

The first thing Cardone believes you need in real estate investing is cash flow. You need it because without cash flow, you cannot keep the asset.

Cash flow in real estate is figured by calculating the gross income from all the rent and then subtracting all expenses like insurance, taxes, legal, utilities, etc. The figure you have is called net operating income (NOI). Once you have the NOI, you subtract any debt from that to arrive at the free cash flow figure.

He calculated that raising rent by $25 on 150 units yields an additional monthly income of $3,750 or a $45,000 annual NOI increase. Considering a 6% cap rate, that extra income increases the property's value. Dividing $45,000 by 0.06 results in a $750,000 increase in property value. Hence, small per-unit rent hikes could generate significant valuation gains at scale.

Cardone's $5B Tokenisation Plans

Cardone Capital is planning to tokenise its real estate portfolio to offer investors liquidity and collateral in secondary markets. Cardone's firm manages multifamily and commercial properties in the US and has distributed over $500 million in cash flow to investors over a decade.

He has been looking for a blockchain network as a strategic partner. His company is seeking networks with high transaction throughput, stable fees, regulatory compliance, smart contract provisions, and institutional-grade security protocols.

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Tokenisation is attracting an increasing number of asset managers to convert traditional assets like real estate, bonds, and private credit into blockchain-based tokens to streamline ownership recordkeeping, trading, and settlement.

'Cardone Capital will be the market leader tokenizing our assets at scale. The quality of investments we buy are "Best in Class" traditionally reserved only for the super wealthy and institutions,' Cardone had said in an earlier interview. Deloitte predicted that $4 trillion in real estate could be tokenised by 2035, growing at a rate of 27% annually.

Despite the bloodbath in the cryptocurrency market, Cardone also revealed last week that his company purchased another 130 Bitcoin worth $9.5 million, describing the move as a 'buy the dip' trade. The entrepreneur had disclosed at the Consensus conference that his company had already put $100 million in Bitcoin as part of a bigger transaction that included $235 million in real estate.

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