Kevin Spacey was once among Hollywood's most prominent actors, earning two Academy Awards for Best Actor. The veteran star also earned praise for his role in the critically acclaimed Netflix political thriller House of Cards. Around the same time, Spacey ventured into the world of gaming.

In Sledgehammer Games' Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, the actor voiced the main antagonist Jonathan Irons while the character's image was made according to Spacey's likeness on screen. Despite plans for a sequel, Advanced Warfare 2 was ultimately shelved. Interestingly, Spacey was never tapped to reprise his role, even while the project was still active.

Kevin Spacey Was The 'Number One' Choice For 'Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare'

According to Sledgehammer Games co-founders Michael Condrey and Glen Schofield, Spacey was their top pick when they first started working on Advanced Warfare. 'Right from the get-go, he was number one,' Schofield told Game Informer in 2014.

In fact, they even created the character of Irons, the ruthless CEO behind the fictional private military company Atlas, with Spacey in mind. The team pursued him even before House of Cards premiered. Eventually, their persistence paid off, cementing one of the biggest Hollywood and gaming world crossovers.

Why Didn't Kevin Spacey Return To The Shelved 'Advanced Warfare' 2?

Given the buzz surrounding Spacey's involvement in the original Advanced Warfare, it seemed almost certain that the actor would return for the game's sequel. And while Spacey found himself surrounded by controversy just three years after the release of Advanced Warfare, it turns out his scandal had nothing to do with his lack of involvement in the planned sequel.

A recent interview sheds light on the working dynamics between Spacey and Sledgehammer. While the men had nothing but praise for the Oscar winner while doing press for Advanced Warfare, Schofield let slip something interesting about their experience working with Spacey.

Speaking with PC Gamer, Schofield revealed that there were times when Spacey 'got a little weird'. 'He would say things that just weren't proper,' the Advanced Warfare director added. 'We all had to fake laugh. There was some stuff.'

Their awkward encounters with the actor continued once the cameras stopped rolling. 'When he was on set, and we said action, he was unbelievable,' Schofield said. 'Then when we said cut, you could tell the video games weren't his thing.' He also added that Spacey was 'a little bit more difficult, I would say.'

While there were plans for Advanced Warfare 2, Activision ultimately rejected Sledgehammer's pitch for the project and it was shelved. Although Spacey's character may have died in Advanced Warfare, Sledgehammer had considered bringing him back in some form. 'We were going to go there,' Schofield revealed. But after what happened to Spacey, he's 'glad' they changed their minds.

In the years since, Spacey has begun re-establishing his presence on screen. He's appeared in recent films such as The Contract and Peter Five Eight. Spacey is also set to star in upcoming projects such as 1780 and The Awakening. As of now, however, there's no indication of a return to the gaming world.