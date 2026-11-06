A helicopter crash in Biscayne Bay near Key Biscayne, Florida, on Wednesday morning killed the pilot, who was later identified as 63-year-old aviation executive Tomas Pendas.

The Robinson R44 II helicopter, registered to Pembroke Pines-based Global Aerials Inc., crashed into Biscayne Bay near Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park on 4 November. Pendas was identified in subsequent reports as the company's president.

The helicopter was being used to photograph boats participating in the Poker Run speedboat event when it crashed, according to investigators. Two other occupants, Ryan McCoy, 52, and Ryan Ferraro, 27, survived the crash. Both were initially transported to hospital in critical but stable condition but were subsequently released after sustaining minor injuries.

Federal investigators have since launched an inquiry to determine the cause of the accident, focusing on mechanical, environmental, and human factors.

The Pilot and the Registered Aircraft

Pendas was president and registered agent of Global Aerials Inc., a company based at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines that owned the helicopter.

The aircraft, a Robinson R44 II manufactured in 2015, had departed North Perry Airport earlier that morning and was flying over Biscayne Bay to photograph a speedboating event known as Poker Run at the time of the accident, according to National Transportation Safety Board investigator Gene Rambo.

Images from the crash site showed the helicopter's yellow emergency flotation devices deployed in the water. The equipment was attached to the aircraft's landing skids, according to the Associated Press.

The two passengers accompanying Pendas were identified as 52-year-old Ryan McCoy and 27-year-old Ryan Ferraro. Ferraro is the owner of Boats Daily, a digital marine marketing agency. Both passengers sustained minor physical trauma and were subsequently discharged from a local medical facility.

Emergency Response and Recovery Efforts

Authorities received reports of the crash late Wednesday morning after a nearby boater raised the alarm. NTSB investigator Gene Rambo said the helicopter had departed North Perry Airport at 10:10am and that a mayday distress call was received at approximately 11:20am.

Emergency response units were dispatched to the crash site near Nixon Beach and, upon arrival, marine units observed an unidentified good Samaritan performing CPR on Pendas aboard a boat.

Marine patrol deputies took over the lifesaving efforts and transported Pendas to No Name Harbor. City of Miami Fire Rescue personnel subsequently continued the attempts to save him, but he was pronounced dead despite their efforts.

US Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations located the two survivors in the water and transported them to No Name Harbor. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue subsequently airlifted both men to a Miami hospital for treatment.

Federal Investigation and Salvage Operations

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration, to determine what caused the helicopter to crash into Biscayne Bay.

NTSB investigator Gene Rambo stated that the agency is examining 'man, machinery, and the environment' during the multi-agency review.

Discussing the preliminary steps of the inquiry, Rambo said, 'Regarding the human part, we are reviewing the records. We are looking at medical records, and we are looking at the man and the helicopter and what was recovered and looking at the wreckage itself.'

Rambo also noted that the physical salvage operation remains technically difficult, explaining, 'We are trying to do as little damage as possible in the recovery. It is very difficult pulling something out of the water.'