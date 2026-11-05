A 20-year-old co-pilot who died in a devastating private jet crash in Florida had impressed a flight examiner so much that he reportedly believed she had accumulated around 5,000 hours in the air, according to her former instructor.

Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras had logged fewer than 1,100 flight hours when she completed her qualification to fly the Learjet, but her mentor insists her abilities were far beyond what her experience on paper suggested.

Chris Kirk, Filgueiras' former instructor, shared the account in an emotional tribute to the young pilot, describing her as one of the most naturally talented students he had encountered during four decades of teaching.

His comments have also offered a glimpse into Filgueiras' determination to pursue aviation from an early age, before her life was cut short alongside eight other people aboard the aircraft.

Instructor Recalls Pilot's Exceptional Skills

Kirk said he had been among the first people to guide Filgueiras through her aviation training. In a message posted on Instagram on Wednesday, 4 November, he reflected on her progress and said her performance during practical examinations had repeatedly impressed those assessing her.

He described her as an unusually capable student whose enthusiasm for flying set her apart from others he had taught. 'She was without a doubt the most naturally gifted pilot I have ever taught, and I have been teaching for 40 years!!' Kirk posted on social media. 'That young lady was born to fly! There was not a check ride that the examiner was not blown away!'

One of the most striking details in his tribute concerned her Learjet qualification. Kirk recalled that she had accumulated fewer than 1,100 flying hours at the time but performed exceptionally well during the pilot-in-command type-rating assessment. He said the examiner was so impressed that he believed she had approximately 5,000 hours of experience.

'When she did her Lear type rating, she had less than 1100 hours and she absolutely aced the PIC type rating and the examiner thought she had about 5000 hours!' Kirk detailed in his post, adding that he had also arranged opportunities for Filgueiras to gain experience in different aircraft, including tailwheel planes and the Cessna Caravan.

'I gave her numerous opportunities to fly different airplanes to include tailwheel and the Caravan. When I gave her her Spin Endorsement for her CFI, we did so many spins that I started to become nauseous! Truth!!' Kirk shared.

Young Pilot Achieved Childhood Ambition

Filgueiras' interest in aviation began years before she entered the professional flying world. She grew up in Palm Beach County, Florida, and became fascinated with aircraft after accompanying her father on flights in his small Beechcraft Bonanza. Her family said the experiences helped inspire her decision to pursue a career in the cockpit.

She began taking flying lessons in 2020 and achieved her private pilot's licence in October 2023, aged just 17, while completing her final year at West Boca Raton High School. Her achievement came before she had obtained a driving licence, and she later spoke publicly about the unusual contrast between being able to fly an aircraft and not yet being able to drive a car

NASA Chief Defends Co-Pilot

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman has defended the young pilot amid criticism of her age and professional experience. Isaacman, an experienced aviator, said commercial pilots could begin working in charter operations relatively early in their careers, provided they held the necessary qualifications and worked alongside captains with the appropriate airline transport credentials.

He urged people not to judge Filgueiras' performance based on her age or the final radio communications. 'She was the second-in-command (SIC), and while she was empowered to point out mistakes as part of good crew resource management, she was doing her job, communicating with ATC right to the end in a terrifying situation,' Isaacman said.

Filgueiras was among the two crew members aboard the aircraft, flying alongside 55-year-old pilot Jeff Gregory, who was reportedly heard saying the Lord's Prayer shortly before the jet crashed in a blaze, per Lad Bible.