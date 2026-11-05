Tech millionaire Adam Robinson recalled his love of private jets before he was killed in a devastating Florida Learjet crash alongside his wife, their two young children and five others. The entrepreneur had previously admitted that flying privately had become 'part of my identity', while friends revealed he had recently spoken about how happy he was with his successful businesses and family life.

Robinson, founder and CEO of Retention and RB2B and CEO of Moltsets, died when a Learjet 60 crashed near Greenacres, Florida, on 1 November. His wife, Helen Sharp, 40, their children Emma, four, and Charlie, two, were also among the nine victims.

Robinson's Private Jet Flying Confession

Robinson's previous comments about private aviation have resurfaced following the fatal Florida plane crash. In a YouTube interview with Lolita Petrossov, co-founder of a private jet charter company, the tech entrepreneur recalled discovering how accessible private flying could be.

'I remember when I found out it was only a couple of thousand dollars a month, and I could fly for free from New York to Miami or Chicago,' he said.

Reflecting on a period when he was single and travelling frequently, Robinson described the feeling of being able to fly privately as a status symbol. 'The status that I got, it became part of my identity,' he admitted. His remarks have attracted renewed attention following the tragedy, which claimed the lives of several members of his family and close friends.

Tech Millionaire's Admission Before His Death

Friend Jesse Ouellette told TMZ that Robinson had recently spoken about how happy he was with his life. The entrepreneur had reportedly expressed satisfaction with his professional success and personal relationships, including his marriage and his two young children.

Ouellette paid tribute to Robinson, describing his loss as devastating for the software founders who knew him personally and professionally. 'He challenged the way things were done and was far ahead of his time. It's heartbreaking that we lost him so soon,' Ouellette said.

Robinson was known for his work in the technology industry, building businesses and connecting with fellow software entrepreneurs.

Old Post About Flying Resurfaces After Crash

A post Robinson shared on X in April has also resurfaced following the fatal Learjet 60 disaster. 'You don't need to crash a plane to learn to fly ... and you don't need VC [venture capital] to build a business,' he wrote.

The post has drawn attention amid renewed interest in his previous comments about aviation. However, there is no indication that Robinson was anticipating the tragedy.

Tribute to Victims of Florida Crash

In a joint statement, the victims' families described Adam and Helen as devoted parents whose children were 'the light of their lives'. Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr were remembered as a couple 'full of joy and adventure' who were deeply committed to one another.

Anita Maria Cetina, who cared for Emma and Charlie, was described as having looked after the children 'with tenderness and devotion' and as being 'truly part of the family'. Jeffrey Gregory, from Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania, reportedly had decades of flying experience and left behind a wife and two young children.

Meanwhile, Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, who grew up in Palm Beach County, had accumulated more than 1,300 flight hours and earned her pilot's license at 17. Her mother told the New York Post she had been working as a commercial pilot for approximately nine months.

The families said the victims' loss would be felt deeply by everyone who knew and loved them.