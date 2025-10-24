Khloé Kardashian has told viewers she is intentionally celibate, saying she has not been sexually intimate for more than three years and that she is content with that decision.

In a candid moment on the family's reality programme, Khloé said she was 'born again' when it came to intimacy, explaining that she could find partners but chooses not to pursue sex.

The revelation, which aired during an episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, released on 20 March 2025, came during a conversation with family and friends in Italy and was followed by a confessional in which she described her love life as 'non-existent'.

Where the Comment Appeared

During a dinner scene, friends teased Khloé about getting back into dating; in a private confessional, she pushed back, saying: 'I just haven't been intimate in quite a long time. So we're going back to square one — born again'.

She later clarified to the table: 'You're obsessed with knowing that I haven't had sex in so many years... I can get someone to have sex with me, I just don't want to have sex'. Those exact lines are reported in the episode transcript and by media outlets that directly cite the Hulu broadcast.

Khloé's statement is significant because the public narrative around her relationships has long been scrutinised, not least because of very public breakups and allegations of infidelity involving Tristan Thompson, the father of her two children.

Her declaration of celibacy reads as both a personal boundary and a public repositioning. It reframes periods of singledom not as failure but as a deliberate choice to prioritise self-care and parenting responsibilities. Reporting on the episode also notes Khloé has repeatedly emphasised her focus on routine and family, saying she does not want anyone 'stopping my routine'.

The Personal and the Performative

Celebrities' private lives play a dual role: they are both sincerely lived and inevitably performative, because they form part of a media product. The Kardashians' series is built on that intersection — confessional intimacy fuels commercial reach.

Khloé's moment of celibacy can therefore be read two ways: as a genuine personal boundary and as a narrative beat within a long-running television franchise that monetises vulnerability. Analysts of celebrity culture point out that public admissions of celibacy or dating choices often spark debates about authenticity, agency, and commercial strategy.

The Hulu episode functions simultaneously as family storytelling and a stage for setting the terms of engagement with the public.

Broader Reaction and Cultural Conversation

Responses across social media and commentary sites ranged from supportive to sceptical. Some commentators praised her boundary-setting and prioritisation of motherhood and work; others questioned whether such disclosures are always entirely private or are sometimes strategically timed for public interest.

It's important to note that conversations about celibacy in public life often open space to discuss consent, healing after trauma, and new definitions of sexual wellbeing and celebrities can both normalise alternative sexual choices and complicate them by placing them in commercial contexts.

Khloé's choice to be celibate is both a private boundary and a public statement, one that invites discussion about autonomy, healing, and the way celebrity platforms reshape intimate life into narrative. For now, Khloé insists the pause is deliberate, and, she says, empowering.