KEY POINTS Kim Kardashian opens up about her diagnosis and mental health

What is a brain aneurysm and why it can be dangerous

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, 45, revealed during the season seven premiere of The Kardashians that doctors discovered a small brain aneurysm during a routine MRI scan. The discovery came as a shock, and Kardashian tearfully linked it to the emotional strain of her divorce from Kanye West.

In the episode, she told her sister Kourtney that doctors found 'a little aneurysm', explaining that her physicians attributed it partly to prolonged stress and exhaustion. Kardashian, who shares four children with West, described feeling overwhelmed by the pressure of co-parenting in the public eye and the constant media scrutiny surrounding her family life.

Although the aneurysm was detected early and had not ruptured, Kardashian said the experience forced her to reassess her priorities. She has since chosen to reduce high-stress commitments and focus on her health and children, according to those close to her.

What is Brain Aneurysm?

A brain aneurysm is a swelling in a blood vessel inside the brain that can, in rare cases, rupture and cause life-threatening bleeding. Most aneurysms are small and cause no symptoms, but larger ones can lead to warning signs such as severe headaches, pain around the eyes, double vision, dizziness, facial weakness, and difficulty speaking or concentrating.

If an aneurysm bursts, it can result in what doctors call a subarachnoid haemorrhage, where a sudden and extremely painful "thunderclap" headache may occur. The NHS urges anyone who experiences this type of headache or sudden weakness on one side of the body to call for help.

Quick Guide: Warning Signs of a Brain Aneurysm

Sudden, severe 'thunderclap' headache that won't go away

Weakness or numbness on one side of the body or face

Blurred or double vision, or pain around one eye

Slurred speech or difficulty finding words

Call 999 if any of these symptoms appear, as they may signal a ruptured aneurysm.

Risk Factors and Treatment Options

While the exact cause of a brain aneurysm is not always clear, risk factors include smoking, high blood pressure, genetic conditions, and recreational drug use. Stress is also believed to play an indirect but significant role, as it can raise blood pressure and strain blood vessel walls over time.

Treatment depends on the aneurysm's size and risk of rupture. Small aneurysms are often monitored through regular scans, while higher-risk ones may require surgical intervention. The two main procedures are surgical clipping, which places a tiny metal clip on the affected vessel, and endovascular coiling, which uses wire mesh to block blood flow into the swelling.

A Public Conversation About Stress and Health

Medical professionals have long warned that chronic stress can contribute to serious physical illnesses. Kardashian's openness about her diagnosis has encouraged conversations about mental health, self-care, and the invisible toll of emotional distress.

Fans and public health advocates have praised Kim for raising awareness of a condition that is often undetected until it becomes dangerous, especially among middle-aged adults and women under significant stress.

Kardashian is said to be recovering well and continuing with medical monitoring, while her upcoming acting project, All's Fair, remains on schedule.

Her story stands as a reminder that brain aneurysms are not a death sentence, but they do require awareness, early detection, and lifestyle changes to prevent complications.