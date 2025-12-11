Ariana Grande is sharing new insight into her creative process and her personal boundaries as she promotes Wicked and its sequel Wicked: For Good.

The singer and actress explained how she used emotional method acting to protect her own well-being, and she again called out the public for making harmful comments about her body. Her words have sparked widespread discussion about the pressures faced by performers in both music and film.

Emotional Method Acting for a Demanding Role

During a conversation on Variety's Actors on Actors with Adam Sandler, Grande described how she deliberately built emotional triggers for her portrayal of Glinda in Wicked. Midway through the interview, she referenced the themes of the film that closely paralleled her own life, which she also detailed in comments reported by Telegrafi. She said she needed to build Glinda's emotional world without reopening painful chapters of her own.

Grande explained that crying during a performance is not always easy, even for someone who cries often in real life. She described the process of safeguarding her mental state while still offering an authentic on-screen portrayal. She also mentioned moments on set where the physical demands of the production left minor injuries, including scratches from one of her elaborate dresses in Wicked: For Good.

Her exchange with Sandler then shifted to behind-the-scenes stories from previous work, including humorous memories of on-set bruises from collaborations with Ben Stiller.

Grande Condemns Dangerous Body Comments

In the middle of her promotional run, Grande used her platform to address a subject that has followed her since her early teens. She reposted an old clip on Instagram highlighting why remarks about someone's appearance can be harmful. Her comments were widely covered by TMZ, which noted her concerns about the growing comfort people have in commenting on someone's body, health and personal life.

Grande pointed out that such conversations often feel invasive and misinformed. She explained that even remarks framed as concern can have emotional consequences, and she emphasised that she no longer welcomes these discussions. She credited her support system for helping her navigate the scrutiny that comes with fame.

Her message connected with many fans, who shared their own experiences with body-shaming and applauded her continued push for compassion and respect.

Public Reaction and Broader Conversations

Grande's reflections on acting and body image have touched a wider nerve in entertainment circles. Actors, musicians and industry professionals joined the conversation online, noting that audiences often underestimate the emotional labour demanded by method acting or the psychological impact of public commentary.

Her approach to Wicked and her efforts to redirect harmful discussions have reinforced her reputation as an artist who balances creative dedication with advocacy for mental health. As she continues promotional appearances for Wicked: For Good, fans remain engaged with her openness and the issues she raises.

Looking Ahead

As conversations about well-being in the entertainment world continue to evolve, Grande's insights contribute meaningfully to the dialogue. Her transparency about emotional acting methods and her firm stance against body-focused commentary serve as reminders of the pressures public figures navigate and the value of empathy in online spaces.