Simon Charles has taken to making thinly veiled insults aimed at the Royal Family after his repeated requests for a paternity test from King Charles III were denied. He commented on the state of the "dirty walls" of Buckingham Palace on a picture from Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.

The Daily Star reports that King Charles III's illegitimate son's cryptic message to the monarch, "Now, who's got 'Dirty Walls'? Just saying! That's not very Royal, is it? They can hide their dirt under burgundy cloth and gold braid however, we all know it's just sweeping it under the carpet!! Some dirt can be cleaned, and some won't come out with no amount of scrubbing! All that must be done to expose the "dirt" is lift the veil!"

Dorante-Day firmly believes that he is the true firstborn of the King and that he was born out of wedlock when the King and Queen Consort Camilla were 17. The 56-year-old is a father of nine and is adamant about being recognized by the Royal Family after saying that Prince William's new title as the Prince of Wales is a "kick in the face."

Speaking to Australia's 7News, he reiterated his request for a paternity test from the king, something he says he had already discussed with senior legal figures. He said, "I've been inundated in recent weeks with many documentary filmmakers and filmmaking companies keen to share my story. I didn't expect this to happen - but I'm glad it is. I'm considering their offers."

"Ultimately I would like to see my story on Netflix, or a similar streaming platform, and will approach them about doing so. I am already speaking on one person, who I trust, and is happy to act on my behalf," he continued.

He finished his interview with, "I'm taking my case through the proper legal channels, but I know that sharing my story and getting as many people aware of my claims as possible is going to be key to having Charles and Camilla address my claims. I want a DNA test from both of them, as ordered through proper legal means. If sharing my story on Netflix or to a greater TV audience will help do that, then I say let's do it."