Ahead of the Kings Speech on Wednesday Kier Starmer hopes that this speech will allow him to regain the political momentum needed to hang onto power.

The King, however, is worried of a possible embarrassing moment if Starmer has a leadership challenge thrown at him a day after the speech.

There are 35 bills the King is set to announce in the speech on behalf of the government.

Starmer Clings to Power

Even as MPs call for his resignation left, right, and center Starmer has remained steadfast in his quest to remain in power.

The PM said on Tuesday night: 'The British people expect the Government to get on with the job of changing our country for the better.'

'Cutting the cost of living, bringing down hospital waiting lists and keeping our country safe in an increasingly dangerous world.'

'Britain stands at a pivotal moment: to press ahead with a plan to build a stronger, fairer country or turn back to the chaos and instability of the past.'

'My Government will deliver on the promise of change for the British people.'

'We do not Want to be Any Part of This Conversation'

Buckingham Palace wants to stay as far away from this political crisis as possible.

Royal sources told Politico on Tuesday that the ceremony could prove embarrassing for King Charles. 'It is very embarrassing for the king that his government is such a shambles that he has to read out something that may or may not still be the government's programme by the end of the week,' one said, according to The Guardian.

The source said that, according to the people familiar with the matter, in one recent discussion Charles's senior aide asked top government officials including the cabinet secretary, Antonia Romeo, whether the king should go ahead with Wednesday's ceremony. The palace was told that it was constitutionally correct for the king to open parliament on Wednesday as planned. Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the report, according to The Guardian.

The Palace view is 'we do not want to be any part of this conversation — do not bring us into it,' said one of the people familiar with the matter.

What Bills are Expected to be Announced?

While there are 35 bills expected to be announced here are some of them.

The most controversial bill expected is an immigration bill that has turned off many back bench Labour MPs. The bill 'will make it harder for some migrants to earn settled status in the UK, and some claimants will be made to wait 10 years before qualifying, double the present length of time. The bill will also restrict how people can use article 8 of the European convention on human rights to appeal against asylum decisions,' according to The Guardian.

A bill surrounding improved energy security will be introduced, including measures making it easier to build nuclear power plants. Leasehold reforms in England and Wales are expected to be on the agenda, with a bill to ban the sale of new leasehold flats, according to The Telegraph.

'A second attempt to reform welfare will not be included, the BBC reported, after the previous attempt led to a revolt from Labour MPs, forcing an about-turn,' according to The Telegraph.

Also, ministers have included a bill to authorise UK regulations to be changed to match EU ones.