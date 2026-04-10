Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton has outlined plans to revive and modernise the UK's wartime readiness framework, warning that every sector of British society, from local police forces to the industrial supply chain, must be prepared for the possibility of major conflict.

Knighton, head of the armed forces, made the remarks at the London Defence Conference on Friday, 10 April, citing the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran as part of the broader security context driving the shift.

'Be in No Doubt, We Are Ready'

According to Knighton, the UK is updating its Government War Book, a strategic blueprint not actively maintained since the Cold War, in a 'modern context, with a modern society, with modern infrastructure.' He said lessons from that era had been lost over 30 years of relative peace and needed to be relearned.

At the conference, he revealed that the UK's threat to seize Russia's sanctioned 'shadow fleet' is already proving effective as a deterrent. While some vessels have been observed near the British coastline, the prospect of boarding has forced Moscow to divert its tankers or provide them with escorts. Knighton underscored the UK's resolve regarding potential maritime operations, stating that British forces remain 'ready' to act if necessary.

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'Be in no doubt. We are ready,' he said.

The updated strategy aims to coordinate the military, police, hospitals, and private industry. The goal is to ensure that the machinery of the state does not grind to a halt in the face of an existential threat. Knighton emphasised that the modern era requires a whole-of-nation approach to national readiness.

The updated strategy aims to coordinate the military, police, hospitals, and private industry to ensure that essential public services continue to function under the pressure of an existential threat. Knighton emphasised that the modern era requires a whole-of-nation approach to national readiness.

BREAKING: The UK is preparing a new version of a major plan to ready the whole nation, from the military and police to hospitals and industry, for the transition to war, the head of the armed forces has told Sky News. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) April 10, 2026

Financial Uncertainty Leaves British Defence Capabilities in Limbo

Despite the ambition of these readiness plans, the UK's military capabilities are currently constrained by significant fiscal pressures. The MoD is grappling with a funding gap attributed to decades of underinvestment that has left the armed forces struggling to modernise.

Knighton said the government has pledged to raise defence spending to 3.5 per cent of GDP by 2035, but the 10-year investment plan required to direct that capital has not yet been released, leaving the UK's defence industry in 'limbo.' He signalled that the delay reflects a standoff with the Treasury, as the MoD lobbies for faster access to funds to address immediate capability gaps.

Knighton said he wants a 'defence investment plan that is properly funded and delivers what we want.' Should the delay continue, he indicated he is prepared to consider further steps.

'I'd rather have something that works and we can deliver,' he added.

Relearning Cold War Lessons to Secure the Modern Home Front

The shift in strategy draws explicitly on historical precedent. Knighton stated that the UK needs to 'relearn lessons of the Cold War,' a period during which thousands of troops were stationed in West Germany as part of the British Army of the Rhine, bunkers were maintained, essential resources were stockpiled, and regular national drills were conducted.

Knighton argued that the institutional knowledge required for that scale of national preparation has eroded over three decades of peace. By reviving those protocols, the MoD aims to create a deterrent visible to potential adversaries.

Knighton did not set a deadline for the investment plan's release. The London Defence Conference continues through the weekend.