The UK is preparing a major national war readiness plan, with Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, the head of the armed forces, confirming in London on Friday that work is under way on a new government-wide framework designed to prepare Britain for a possible transition to war. Speaking at the London Defence Conference, he said the updated strategy will require civilians, public services and industry to think differently about resilience amid rising global security threats.

The comments, reported by Sky News, come as ministers and military chiefs review how the country would mobilise in a crisis, building on older Cold War-era planning models that were previously dismantled after decades of relative peace.

Officials now appear to be revisiting those structures in a modern form, updated for today's infrastructure, technology and threat landscape.

Defence Chief Outlines 'Modern War Book' Revival

Sir Richard Knighton confirmed that the government is developing what amounts to a new version of the historic 'War Book', a classified planning system once used to coordinate how the UK would respond to major conflict.

He said the approach would draw lessons from Cold War preparedness but adapted for what he described as a modern society with modern infrastructure.

The original War Book system, developed during the First World War and expanded throughout the Cold War, set out detailed instructions for national mobilisation. These included how the military, police, hospitals, and essential services would operate under wartime conditions. It also extended into civilian life, covering areas such as food supply, transport, schooling, and protection of national assets.

That framework was gradually shelved in the early 2000s as Cold War threats faded and maintenance costs were reduced. Its revival now signals a shift in thinking inside government, where officials are increasingly focused on resilience not only against traditional warfare but also hybrid threats to critical infrastructure.

Knighton suggested the renewed system would not sit solely with the armed forces, but would involve the Cabinet Office and other departments across government.

The intention, he indicated, is to ensure essential services could continue operating even under severe disruption.

Russia Tensions Rise

Alongside the planning work, Knighton also pointed to growing concern over Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet' of sanctioned oil tankers, saying the mere threat of interception by the UK has already changed behaviour at sea. He told Sky News that vessels linked to the network have been escorted or diverted away from British waters, even without direct boarding operations taking place.

The chief of the defence staff said UK forces are ready to act if required, although he did not confirm any imminent operations. His comments come amid wider Western sanctions enforcement efforts targeting Russian maritime trade linked to the war in Ukraine.

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Attention is also turning to long-term military readiness at home.

The UK Government has pledged to increase defence spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2035, up from just over 2%, but critics within the sector say delays in publishing a key 10-year Defence Investment Plan are leaving industry uncertain about future procurement.

Defence Secretary John Healey has faced pressure over the timetable for that strategy, which was originally expected last autumn. The delay has left parts of the defence industry waiting for clarity on future funding and capability development, with some officials privately acknowledging frustration over the pace of decision-making.

Knighton defended the approach, saying a properly funded and deliverable plan was more important than speed alone.

Cold War Methods Questioned

However, there is a growing concern shared across NATO countries about whether the calm that followed the Cold War is still reliable. Military planners are now asking a basic question: could the UK's key systems like energy, water, and transport keep working if they were deliberately disrupted during a major conflict.

That thinking goes beyond battlefields. It includes how hospitals would cope if demand suddenly spiked, how supply chains would hold up under pressure, and how quickly the country could switch into a wartime footing if needed. The focus is less on one single threat and more on sustained disruption, including cyberattacks and pressure from state opponents such as Russia, which has already been mentioned in relation to its 'shadow fleet'.

There is also a push inside government to be more open with the public about these risks.

Sir Richard Knighton has said people should understand the nature of modern threats and how they might be expected to support national resilience during a crisis. It reflects a shift in defence thinking, where preparation is no longer limited to the military but extends into everyday civilian life.