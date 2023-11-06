The royal family is said to be bracing for the release of Omid Scobie's book "Endgame," which is believed to contain explosive revelations about the current monarchy. According to reports, King Charles III and Prince William are anxious given that an excerpt from the book does not actually paint them in a good light.

A promotional blurb posted on Amazon promises "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight" to be "explosive". The book is described as a "penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy" led by "an unpopular king" who is supported by a "power-hungry heir to the throne".

The book also called Queen Camilla someone who is "willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image" and referred to Prince Harry as "a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family".

"Queen Elizabeth II's death ruptured the already-fractured foundations of the House of Windsor—and dismantled the protective shield around it. With an institution long plagued by antiquated ideas around race, class and money, the monarchy and those who prop it up are now exposed and at odds with a rapidly modernising world," read the synopsis.

Scobie, who also co-authored the book "Finding Freedom," said "Endgame not only looks at the successes of our Royal family but also the failures; the things to be proud of and those they should be ashamed of". In his new book, he is "pulling back the curtain on an institution in turmoil" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022.

I have book news!#ENDGAME, a penetrating investigation into the future of the Royal Family, will be released globally on November 21, 2023. Can’t wait for you all to read this.



More details, and preorder links, at https://t.co/IAIiB3Uyo0 pic.twitter.com/hgYm2vieXv — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 28, 2023

Scobie has been dubbed as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unofficial mouthpiece over his long-standing support of the couple. He has gone on several TV interviews defending them from criticism and clarifying false tabloid claims.

According to a Daily Mail source, Buckingham Palace is bracing for the release of the 42-year-old's book as it could be "very bad" press for the royals. The insider claimed that "it's unlikely that royal aides will comment" on the book. However, "if there are charges of racism, they will, of course, be robustly rebutted".

A publishing source in America likewise told the publication: "The word is this is going to have bombshell after bombshell. Some are even speculating it may name the person who questioned what colour Archie's skin would be."

The insider added: "Everyone knows Omid is the Sussexes' unofficial mouthpiece, so it's fair to say there will be a huge deal of interest in this book on both sides of the Atlantic."

Among the chapter titles in the book include "Shaky Ground: The Queen is Dead, the Monarchy Faces Trouble", "The Fall of Prince Andrew: Scandal, Shame and Silencing Jane Doe" and "Race and the Royals: Institutional Bigotry and Denial". It also includes the heading "Gloves On: Prince William, Heir to the Throne" and "Gloves Off: Prince Harry, Man on a Mission".

"Endgame" was originally scheduled for release in August 2023 but has been delayed as Scobie had to include details about King Charles III's coronation on May 6. It will arrive on Nov. 21, 2023 instead. The book will reportedly be serialised in a major U.S. magazine but not in the U.K.