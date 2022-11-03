The British Royal Family is said to be bracing for the release of Prince Harry's memoir amid claims that it could have damaging consequences. Royal experts warned that it has the potential to trample on the royals and taint King Charles III's reputation.

Royal author Tom Bower especially thinks that His Majesty is already feeling anxious about the book. He told OK!, "I think Charles will be fearful. If the book does contain the criticisms I fear it will, it could be damaging for Charles."

He added, "It'll challenge him in a way that will be very, very difficult in his coronation year. 'How much worse can it get?' he must think."

He referenced the title of the Duke of Sussex's memoir, "Spare" and said that it sets the narrative of the book. It allegedly proves how disgruntled the 38-year-old feels being referred to by the media as the "spare to the throne."

He explained, "The title sets the tone. You don't call your book 'Spare' if you don't want to provoke a reaction. I think [he's implying] he was cast off, pushed aside, made to feel irrelevant and unwanted."

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond also shared her fears that "people are going to get trampled on by this book." She referenced the descriptions attached to the tome and said, "'Raw' and 'unflinching' aren't words the palace will be happy to hear."

She added, "And the word 'spare' is redolent of accusation – that he has felt sidelined and marginalised, and a victim of his birth. It's very sad he should feel that."

We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.



SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/mu9zlwYflf pic.twitter.com/Uq0Noch08C — Penguin Random House 🐧🏠📚 (@penguinrandom) October 27, 2022

Bond admitted that she found the title of the duke's memoir "quite startling" and the book cover "is stark." She explained, "'Spare' is like saying, 'William got everything, he gets to be king.' But I'm sure Harry didn't actually want to be king. Being monarch is quite a poisoned chalice."

Prince Harry said his book will contain accurate and wholly truthful accounts of his life. His publisher, Penguin Random House, also promised it to be "intimate" and filled with "unflinching" and "raw" revelations. "Spare" will hit shelves on Jan. 10, 2023.