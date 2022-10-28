Royal biographer Christopher Andersen believes that King Charles III blew his chance of reconciling with Prince Harry when he refused to let the latter wear his military uniform during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

The Duke of Sussex is no longer a working royal so he was only allowed to wear a morning suit when he joined Prince William, King Charles III, Princess Anne, and Timothy Laurence to escort the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Sept. 14.

The 38-year-old was also not allowed to wear his military uniform, despite having served ten years in the British Army (with two tours of duty in Afghanistan) during the state funeral on Sept. 19. The initial backlash from the public when he was seen in a suit eventually led to some last minute changes for the Vigil of the Princes at Westminster Hall. He was allowed to wear his military uniform as he stood vigil alongside his brother and his cousins around the Queen's coffin.

However, Andersen thinks that the damage has already been done. He told US Weekly's "Royally Us" podcast on Wednesday, " "I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king's decision to initially not permit Harry to wear his uniform and during this funeral [and the] fact that at times, it seemed as if Harry and Meghan were being shoved in the background and even shunned, that did a lot of damage, I think."



He added, "So, I have to wait and see where they go with this." The author, who wrote the 2021 book "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan," also warned that there could be even more issues on the horizon between King Charles III and Prince Harry.

Andersen pointed out the Duke of Sussex's memoir and said "there could only be more bombshells in that book." He added that "there's no way to avoid the fact that it's going to rub the king the wrong way."

We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.



SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/L0I4CT4flH pic.twitter.com/iqdBjBwkWE — Random House Group (@randomhouse) October 27, 2022

Prince Harry's memoir is set for release on Jan. 10, 2023. His publisher, Penguin Random House, recently released a photo of the tome along with a brief synopsis. None of the royal family members allegedly know what the book contains but it has King Charles III concerned that it could be damaging to his and Queen Camilla's reputation.