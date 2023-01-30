King Charles III, who ascended the throne after the shocking death of the late Queen Elizabeth in September last year, is struggling to deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of his coronation, a new report suggested.

Royal experts and historians are reportedly divided over the persistent attacks of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle against the British royal family. Some think that the repeated stunts of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have failed to change people's mind, while others suggested that the pair's bombshells are causing irreparable damage to the monarchy and the royal family.

In an op-ed for News.com.au, royal expert Daniel Elser penned, "One of the big unknowns in all of this is what the hell is going to happen with the King's Coronation. It has been widely reported that the Duke and Duchess, despite their pariah status, will be invited to the big day but whether they will attend is the multimillion-dollar question. (Perhaps quite literally if they deign to bring cameras with them.)"

She furthered, "If they did jet in, could or would the Sussexes be given entrée into the royal inner sanctum given that photos taken inside Buckingham Palace (without Queen Elizabeth's permission, according to the Telegraph) ended up splashed across screens for Netflix subscribers? What both this and the Andrew situation reveal is that Charles has no real idea how to handle these ticking time bombs."

Woman's Day Australia, in its latest edition, reported that the advisors of King Charles III are warning against putting Prince Harry front and centre at both Westminster Abbey service and Buckingham Palace balcony appearance, given recent events. While the husband of Queen Consort Camilla is "inclined to agree," he is said to be "thinking like a father first."

It was also claimed that Prince Harry wants to stand with King Charles III and Prince William at the historic event on May 6. However, the father of Archie and Lilibet is demanding a wide-ranging public apology from his family over the perceived treatment of Meghan Markle.

A palace source told the publication, "Harry and Charles are at an impasse right now, and the clock is ticking. As the royals have always said, Harry and Meghan's recollections may vary from their own, and currently, the King and his son are only communicating via their staff and lawyers."

It added, "Time is increasingly of the essence, so there is talk of holding a face-to-face meeting between Charles, William and Harry at Clarence House to see if they can iron out a solution."

King Charles III has yet to comment on Daniel Elser's claim that he has no real idea how to handle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.