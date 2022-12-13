Pete Davidson is heading toward a relationship with Emily Ratajkowski after his nine-month romance with Kim Kardashian, a new report claimed.

Things are said to be heating up between Davidson and Ratajkowski a month after they sparked dating rumours. An unnamed source close to the "Saturday Night Live" alum told People, "They are going strong and getting a little more serious."

It added that Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski "are really enjoying their time together." The pair allegedly have quite a bit "in common," including "similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise" and "a love of the East Coast."

The insider also suggested that Davidson "really makes her laugh and keeps things fun." Another informant close to Ratajkowski confirmed to People that she and the comedian are "getting more serious."

The second tattler noted that the "Gone Girl" actress "keeps seeing Pete and is enjoying it" and even called their romance "fun without any stress."

Page Six also quoted an insider saying, "Pete takes her to dinner and events. They also hang out a lot at home," adding that the former beau of Kim Kardashian "is very chill and understanding about her being a mom" to her one-year-old son Sylvester, whom the model shares with Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The same tipster added that Emily Ratajkowski is "in a great place" after her "very unexpected and rough" divorce. But, "it took her a while to bounce back."

Most, if not all, fans can recall that, in July, Ratajkowski was reported planning to leave the "Uncut Gems" producer after four years of marriage over speculations that Sebastian cheated on her. Meanwhile, Pete Davidson and the "Blurred Lines" music video vixen made their first public appearance together at a basketball game in November.

Neither Davidson nor Ratajkowski has confirmed their real score as of this writing. So, devoted followers of the two American celebrities should take all these romance rumours with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.