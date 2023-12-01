The royal family has kept calm and carried on with their public engagements following the release of Omid Scobie's book "Endgame", which reignited a racist row involving King Charles III and his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

His Majesty refused to let problems back in the U.K. affect him as he met with world leaders at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai. He started his two-day visit to the country by talking about energy and the current Israel-Hamas conflict with President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

When asked by the president how he was doing, the monarch spoke about his recent 75th birthday party at Clarence House on November 14. He said: "I'm all right very much, just about. Having had a rather ancient birthday recently, recovering from the shock of that."

He was also pictured smiling as he interacted with guests and other world leaders despite the drama surrounding the royal family back in the U.K. He is in Dubai to carry work and not be bothered by the controversy surrounding the release of "Endgame".

Celebrating green innovation and bright new ideas! ♻️💡



The King has met students and graduates from across the Commonwealth at @HWUDubai, and met entrepreneurs to hear about green tech and sustainable innovations. pic.twitter.com/GPASzgs9Yn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 30, 2023

Everyone has a role to play in tackling the most complex environmental challenges facing our world.#COP28 pic.twitter.com/GkK3LsvP5O — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 30, 2023

A source for the Daily Mail said: "I understand the palace is considering all options open to them. However the key thing for them is His Majesty responding in the most eloquent way possible by getting on with business and not letting it distract from vastly more important issues regarding the future on the planet and bilaterals with other world leaders including those impacted by the situation in the Middle East."

King Charles III's visit to Dubai comes two days after Scobie released his book on November 28. The Dutch translation of his tome had to be rescinded after it named the alleged "racist" royals who raised concerns about the skin complexion of Prince Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son.

The author denied submitting a book for publication with their names on it and has no idea how the Dutch copy ended up with the information. The royals' names were mentioned in the Duchess of Sussex's private letters to the monarch which are said to be under lock and key.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have since denied accusing the royals involved of being racists but that they showed unconscious bias instead. They have also not revealed their identities to this day.

The public had no knowledge of who these alleged "racist" royals are as the Dutch version of "Endgame" had to be pulled back from release. It will be published on December 8 instead. But Piers Morgan went ahead on his "Uncensored" show on TalkTV to reveal that it was King Charles III and Kate Middleton who raised concerns about Prince Archie's skin colour.