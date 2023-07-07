A viral video taken during King Charles III's coronation in Scotland on Wednesday, July 5, lends further proof of his quick temper. The footage shows him getting frustrated at Queen Camilla as she struggles to get out of their car.

His Majesty was joined by his wife, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and his assistant Major Johnny Thompson in a church ceremony at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh where he was presented with the Scottish crown jewels known as the "Honours of Scotland." Afterwards, the group headed to the monarch's official Scottish residence at the Palace of Holyroodhouse to watch a ceremonial flypast.

An official BBC broadcast coverage of the event received mixed reactions especially when it captured the monarch getting impatient with his wife when they arrived at the palace via the state Bentley used for the procession.

The footage showed King Charles III getting out of the vehicle first and then waiting for Queen Camilla to do the same. But she appeared to be having some trouble getting out from her side of the vehicle. Scowling, he orders someone to open the door for his wife. But she was nearly out of the door by then.

A wider broadcast coverage also showed Prince William and Kate Middleton emerging from a Range Rover. The Prince of Wales smiled along with Major Thompson as they waited to join the King and Queen.

The video was posted by TikTok user @the.royal.watcher and it has since been viewed over a million times with other users pointing out the monarch's temper.

One wrote, "As usual, Charles isn't having any of it" and a second commented, "He's got about as much patience as me."

A third chimed in, "I love the grumpy king, he's highly amusing! Most old men are grumpy lol." Another compared the monarch to the late Prince Philip writing, "He's grumpy like his dad the Duke of Edinburgh and I'm so here for it." Another user shared, "King Charles stresses ME out, and I'm all the way across the pond."

Meanwhile, there were those who pointed at Prince William and Major Thompson who were "highly amused" at the situation. One wrote, "Love William's little chuckle over Camilla getting stuck" and another commented, "LOL...Prince William takes everything in stride and doesn't over react...awesome personality."

"Ooh, William and Colonel Johnny having a chuckle. Camilla 'Am I the drama?,'" a third wrote and one more chimed in, "Johnny is smiling too, and all that matters." The uploader also pointed out that even Queen Camilla "came out smirking."

The video also reminded others of the pen incident in September 2022, two days after Queen Elizabeth II's death. King Charles III showed his frustration when a tray of pens was in the way when he signed official proclamations during his accession council at St James' Palace. He ordered someone to remove the tray only for Prince William to ask for one of the pens for him to use.

King Charles is just so DONE with that pen tray, leaving William hunting for one. Priceless moment in the #proclamation pic.twitter.com/z2gEXSqqe1 — Natalie Tambini (@NatalieTambini) September 10, 2022

A second pen incident occurred days later during the monarch's visit to Northern Ireland to mark the mourning events for his mother. He was heard saying, "Oh God, I hate this pen" and "Can't bear this bloody thing! [It's] what they do every stinking time" when he signed the visitors' book at Hillsborough Castle and his pen leaked ink over his hands.

Ladies and gentlemen I present:



King Charles III versus the pen!



"I can't bear this bloody thing!"



"Every stinking time!" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UCeJgfdRWN — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 6, 2023

Royal author Valentine Low noted in the updated version of his book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown" that "those close to the king are used" to his outbursts. He wrote that King Charles III "can vent his fury when things can go wrong with his schedule, or when he feels that his instructions have not been obeyed." Then he would "calm down moments later when he is assured that his instructions have been followed to the letter after all." He would then express his gratitude and say, "'Oh, thank you so much."