Prince Harry and Meghan Markle found a haven in Montecito, California, following their shocking royal exit in January 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex settled into a $14.65 million estate, where they are raising their kids – Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 16 months.

Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition, that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children are moving to an even more exclusive location called Hope Ranch. An unnamed insider said, "They already have another house. It's not under their names."

Tipsters also told the entertainment news outlet that locals in Montecito were less than thrilled with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being their neighbors. Residents, as per Star Magazine, even blamed the Sussex pair for an uptick in crime in the area.

The same informant added, "Montecito is a friendly community, it's common courtesy to say hello to someone when you're walking your dog. But Harry and Meghan cross over to the other side of the street and keep their heads down to avoid any interaction. They're so rude!"

The vibe among neighbours, according to the publication, was congenial before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their home in Montecito, where the median house costs over $3 million. People were allegedly friendly to one another, regularly saying hello and making small talk when out and about.

An unnamed insider told Star Magazine that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been the exception to that rule as they have "gained a reputation as the biggest snobs in town." It added that neither of the royal lovebirds had made any attempt to get to know their neighbours.

It was even claimed that Meghan Markle is loath to stand in line at the grocery store with other shoppers, for example, instead putting her staff to the task. Prince Harry, for his part, would venture out to Coast Village Road to shop.

The unidentified local told the publication, "You always know it's him because he parks the huge SUV of his over two spaces. Which just shows you how selfish he is."

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to comment on the claims that they are causing a stir in their new California home. So, devoted supporters of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.