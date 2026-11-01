Catherine, Princess of Wales, greeted social media users with a never-before-seen throwback picture of Prince Louis, then 1, cradling a pumpkin, and royal fans are all swooning.

'What a precious memory,' one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of the photo posted on 31 October with the caption 'Happy Halloween! [pumpkin emoji]'. The post is yet another showcase of the princess' photography skills, as she is credited in the caption.

It is the first time that the Waleses have acknowledged the holiday on social media.

A Toddler with a Giant Pumpkin

Louis, now 8, is shown candidly crouching in a garden with his arms wrapped around a pumpkin almost as big as him. He wears a navy rain jacket, turned-up jeans, and boots. His wide grin and long blond hair framing his face give the public a glimpse of the childhood of the fourth in the line of succession to the British throne.

His older siblings, Prince George, 13, and Princess Charlotte, 11, do not appear in the picture.

The toddler photo also gave commenters a point to discuss which side of the family he most resembles. One person says he looked 'so much like George' while another noted a '99 per cent Middleton' angle. Another also says he 'looks so like Prince William at that age '.

Halloween at Kensington Palace

The royal family does not formally celebrate Halloween. Its members also rarely share photos of themselves dressed up for the occasion. However, the Waleses are known to enjoy the occasion privately.

In 2022, Catherine was seen taking the children trick-or-treating near their home in London, according to photos shared by a neighbour. She was also reportedly spotted buying costumes for her children in a Sainsbury's supermarket in Anmer, Norfolk, in 2024.

No information is available about the family's plan for spending Halloween this year. George started Eton College in September and is on his autumn half-term break from boarding school until 8 November.

A Busy Autumn for the Waleses

The throwback post follows another recent family post marking Mountain Rescue Awareness Day. William and Catherine thanked volunteers for helping keep people safe in challenging landscapes. Charlotte and Louis were pictured wearing matching navy tops and jeans.

Louis, who joined his siblings at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on 1 August, participated in his first sporting event for the first time. He was also seen pulling faces in the stands.

Catherine also made a private visit to Dose of Nature, a mental health charity in West London that offers clinically led 'nature prescriptions'. The princess met staff and people who benefited from its work.

On the other hand, William spoke to Eugene Levy on Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveler in October 2025. He shared that family was the most important thing in his life. He added that he is working to give his children a happy, stable home, having learned from his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, whose marriage to King Charles and subsequent divorce have been the subject of media frenzy.