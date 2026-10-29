King Charles III stepped out into the tropical heat of Nassau on Tuesday, 27 October 2026, commencing a demanding diplomatic tour of the Caribbean without Queen Camilla by his side.

The monarch touched down in the Bahamian capital to begin a week of high-level Commonwealth engagements spanning the Bahamas and Guyana, leaving royal watchers to scrutinise the Queen's absence across the multi-leg island-hopping itinerary.

Buckingham Palace had formally outlined the logistics on 2 October, confirming that the Queen was never scheduled to undertake the opening stops of the autumn journey. Instead, Camilla will join the King later in Antigua and Barbuda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, adopting a streamlined travel programme that avoids repeated changes of aircraft.

While the phased schedule represents an established administrative blueprint rather than a sudden withdrawal, the solo arrival has revived historical discussions regarding the Queen's documented discomfort with air travel and turbulence.

The arrangement ensures the Crown maintains a significant bilateral presence in Georgetown and Nassau while pacing duties ahead of international summits convening in St John's.

Queen Camilla's Fear of Flying Was Acknowledged During 2018 Royal Tour

Camilla's dislike of air travel is not a new claim. Clarence House publicly acknowledged it before the couple's April 2018 visit to Australia, when she was Duchess of Cornwall, and Charles was Prince of Wales.

A Clarence House spokeswoman told Sky News in February 2018, 'The Duchess does not like flying, but I think she sometimes has to embrace that fear and get on with it.'

At the time, officials were explaining why Camilla would spend less time in Australia than her husband. Her shorter schedule had been arranged in advance, rather than decided abruptly during the trip.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold has offered another perspective. Harrold worked for Charles at Highgrove from 2004 to 2011, according to ITV News.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Harrold described the Queen's longstanding reluctance to travel by air. 'Camilla is definitely not a fan of flying,' he said. 'While she has to travel all over the world, flying was never her favourite mode of transport.'

Harrold suggested that turbulence, rather than height itself, was her greater concern. He also recalled that smaller jets could experience more turbulence, potentially making certain journeys uncomfortable.

However, his observations reflect personal experience rather than an official Palace explanation. There is no verified evidence that Camilla avoided particular aircraft or that her concerns influenced this year's travel arrangements.

Despite her reported discomfort, Camilla has continued undertaking overseas royal duties. The 2018 remarks also described someone prepared to fly when her responsibilities required it.

Why Queen Camilla Is Joining King Charles Later in the Caribbean

Charles's solo programme began in the Bahamas with engagements that highlighted young people, conservation, and the country's institutions. The Palace listed a youth rally in Nassau, a visit to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and meetings with community representatives.

He is scheduled to visit Guyana on 29 and 30 October, marking 60 years of diplomatic relations with Britain.

According to Guyana's Department of Public Information, the visit includes meetings with President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Indigenous representatives and conservation specialists.

The programme also includes the Commonwealth War Graves memorial in Georgetown and a business reception. Conservation and investment are major themes, alongside the diplomatic relationship between the two countries.

Camilla's part begins in Antigua and Barbuda, where the couple will attend a church service and Independence Day parade. Her separate engagements include visits to a local school and the American University, according to the Royal Household.

The shorter itinerary means fewer changes of destination for the Queen. However, Buckingham Palace has not confirmed that her documented dislike of flying influenced the decision. Harrold's comments do not establish the reason either.

The couple are also due to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in St John's. The gathering runs from 1 to 4 November, bringing government leaders together to discuss climate resilience, trade, investment and development.

Charles and Camilla are scheduled to attend the meeting's opening ceremony and dinner alongside Commonwealth leaders. Their autumn tour will conclude with their departure from Antigua and Barbuda on Wednesday, 4 November.