Emilia Clarke's post-'Game of Thrones' career enters a striking new phase as she leads 'Ponies', Peacock's upcoming Cold War thriller set for release on 15 January. The series offers Clarke one of her most grounded roles yet and arrives at a time when the platform is navigating significant financial shifts.

Clarke stars alongside Haley Lu Richardson in a story centred on two American Embassy secretaries living in Moscow in 1977. Their lives change dramatically as they begin investigating the sudden deaths of their husbands. The pair soon uncover a larger conspiracy and start operating as CIA agents. The first images, shared in a preview by Variety, show Clarke's character Bea deep in embassy work as the mystery unfolds.

A Thrilling New Direction for Clarke

Since the end of 'Game of Thrones', Clarke has balanced film projects, stage roles and independent dramas. 'Ponies' now places her back into long-form storytelling with a sharp shift away from fantasy. The series, co-created by Susanna Fogel and David Iserson, positions Clarke in a tightly woven espionage plot that reflects both political tension and personal loss.

Further details released by UPI confirm the eight-episode run, a Moscow setting, and a cast that includes Adrian Lester, Artjom Gilz, Nicholas Podany, Petro Ninovskyi and Vic Michaelis. Behind the scenes, Mike Daniels serves as showrunner, while Clarke also takes on an executive producer role.

Peacock Positions 'Ponies' During a Cost-Cutting Year

Clarke's new series arrives as Peacock works to stabilise its finances. The streamer reported a $217 million (approximately £165 million) loss in the third quarter, narrowing from the $436 million (approximately £330 million) loss recorded in the same period last year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Subscriber numbers reached 41 million, unchanged for two consecutive quarters.

Although revenue dipped slightly due to the absence of the Paris Olympics bump, Peacock's broader media unit reported growth in adjusted earnings as expenses fell. The platform is leaning more heavily on original scripted series to strengthen its identity, and 'Ponies' has been placed at the front of its 2026 lineup.

A Cold War Mystery Built Around Female Leads

'Ponies' separates itself from standard espionage dramas by grounding the story in the emotional lens of two women trapped inside a hostile foreign city. Clarke's Bea and Richardson's Twila begin as overlooked office staff, yet their lives shift rapidly once the conspiracy surrounding their husbands grows clearer.

The production team aims to blend suspense with relationship-driven storytelling. Clarke's involvement in both performance and executive production signals a deeper creative role as she moves further into producing work that reflects her interests in character-heavy drama.

A Strong Step Forward for Clarke's Post-Thrones Image

Clarke's transition from global fantasy franchise star to Cold War espionage lead reflects a maturing portfolio. 'Ponies' offers her a grounded role steeped in tension, historical intrigue and political stakes, all while expanding her presence in the streaming landscape.

With Peacock relying on carefully selected originals to improve engagement, the platform is putting Clarke at the centre of a launch designed to attract both drama fans and viewers eager for prestige limited series. As excitement builds for the premiere, Clarke steps into 2025 with a project that broadens her range and reinforces her standing as one of television's most versatile performers.