Polish anti-terror prosecutors launched a sweeping international investigation on Monday into how a 24-year-old gunman assembled an arsenal of 11 firearms before unleashing a deadly mass shooting across Krakow's historic tourist centre.

The suspect, who died in hospital on Monday, 9 November 2026, after sustaining critical injuries during an exchange of fire with responding police officers, killed six people and wounded 15 others when he opened fire from a vehicle in the ancient Main Market Square on Saturday afternoon.

Detectives have confirmed that the attacker is also suspected of murdering his parents and 21-year-old sister inside their family residence in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski prior to driving towards the historic royal capital.

National Prosecutor's Office officials are examining encrypted electronic devices and gun ownership registers to determine whether the attacker received external operational assistance or ideological training before executing the massacre, per the Associated Press.

Eleven Firearms Recovered as Police Investigate Gun Ownership

The deadly rampage unfolded on Saturday afternoon when the 24-year-old assailant wearing military-style clothing drove a motor vehicle directly into Kraków's historic Main Market Square.

Seven firearms were seized from the family residence in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, approximately 150 kilometres (93 miles) north-east of Krakow, bringing the total number recovered to 11.

Four other weapons were discovered at the scene of the shooting or inside the suspect's vehicle. Officials have confirmed that the attacker's father legally possessed more than 10 firearms, while the 24-year-old also owned guns.

Both men reportedly held firearms permits, raising questions about how the weapons were stored and whether existing regulations were sufficient to prevent their misuse. Prosecutors are also investigating how the attacker obtained such a substantial quantity of weapons and ammunition.

Eryk Stasielak, from the Krakow branch of Poland's National Prosecutor's Office, said investigators wanted to establish whether the gunman had received assistance or encouragement from another person. Authorities have secured his electronic devices and intend to examine their contents for possible evidence.

'We are first of all investigating if he was inspired by anyone, if someone helped him,' Stasielak said. 'We have secured his electronic devices and we will try to open them and get to the contents.'

Shooting Club Denies Training Attacker in Combat Techniques

Investigators are also examining the suspect's connection to The Swit shooting club in Starachowice, where the attacker was believed to have practised handling firearms.

According to the club's statement issued on Sunday, its activities were limited to static shooting, which involves firing at stationary targets from a fixed position.

The club said the suspect 'was never trained in our club in the areas of dynamic, tactical or combat shooting.'

European Casualties and National Gun Control Debate

The cross-border tragedy has reverberated across Europe, prompting diplomatic condolences from London and Vienna alongside national mourning across Poland. Among those killed were four Polish nationals, a British man and an Austrian woman.

Flags were lowered to half-mast at official buildings throughout Poland and outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels as a gesture of international solidarity.

The massacre represents an unprecedented mass-casualty firearm event in modern Polish history, where private gun ownership rates remain among the lowest in the European Union.

Government ministers and legal experts have called for an immediate legislative review of the nation's firearms licensing framework.

Lawmakers are expected to scrutinise mental health assessment protocols and limits on the ownership of multiple weapons when parliament reconvenes later this month.