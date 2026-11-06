A Lakewood police officer was killed, and three fellow officers were wounded during a rapid-fire confrontation aboard a public transit bus in Colorado on 5 November 2026, triggering a major critical incident investigation west of Denver.

Responding to reports of a suspicious person possibly linked to an earlier hit-and-run collision near West Colfax Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard at approximately 6.30pm on Thursday, officers intercepted the adult male suspect as he moved aboard a contracted Regional Transportation District Route 76 coach.

Police officials reported that within seconds of law enforcement agents making contact, the individual produced a firearm and opened fire at point-blank range, prompting officers to return fire in a fierce exchange that left the suspect dead at the scene.

Four officers were struck by gunfire and rushed to regional trauma centres, where one succumbed to fatal wounds whilst three colleagues remain hospitalised in stable condition.

A civilian bystander was also transported for emergency medical care with unspecified injuries. Colorado Governor Jared Polis expressed heartbreak over the line-of-duty loss as forensic detectives work to reconstruct the close-quarters gun battle.

Lakewood Shooting Erupts Aboard RTD Bus

Lakewood Police Department spokesperson John Romero said the person might have been connected to an earlier hit-and-run, although investigators had not publicly established that link.

'Within seconds of agents approaching the suspect, the suspect opened fire on our agents. A gunfight ensued,' Romero told reporters.

Police also confirmed the suspect died in the exchange of gunfire. The identities of the deceased officer, surviving officers and suspect had not been released in the department's Thursday statement.

🚨#Breaking #Lakewood #Colorado Update: 4 Officers were shot, 1 is deceased. A civilian was also injured and the suspect is dead. pic.twitter.com/85xJCw9tT0 — CodeThreeNews (@CodeThreeNews) November 6, 2026

Authorities also reported an injured civilian without explaining how that person was hurt. They did not establish whether the injury resulted from gunfire, leaving a significant question for investigators. Officials did not say whether that civilian was a passenger or someone nearby.

The suspected connection to a previous hit-and-run likewise remained unconfirmed. Police described the initial account as preliminary, and the circumstances of the encounter were still being reviewed.

Lakewood Shooting Sparks Investigation and Condolences

'Right now, our main concern is the family of our fallen agent and our agents here at the Lakewood Police Department,' Romero said.

The spokesperson said the department would support the officer's relatives and colleagues as they dealt with the loss. Police had not disclosed further personal details about the fallen officer or the three colleagues receiving treatment.

RTD said it was 'deeply concerned' by the violence and expressed sympathy for those affected. The transit agency stressed that the safety of passengers, employees and its contracted partners remained a priority.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis also responded, saying he was 'heartbroken' by the officer's death in the line of duty. He acknowledged the dangers faced by law enforcement officers and offered condolences.

Lakewood Police identified the First Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team as the body investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The multi-agency task force will evaluate all body-worn camera footage, transit interior surveillance video, and physical forensic evidence before issuing a comprehensive public report. The department said further information was expected once investigators had reviewed additional evidence.