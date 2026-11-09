The Krakow gunman who killed six people, including a Briton, died in hospital in Poland on Monday, 9 November, police said.

The 24-year-old, identified by Polish authorities as Michał O., had been critically wounded during Saturday's attack on the city's Main Square.

He died at about 4.30am local time after several operations. Prosecutors are investigating whether anyone inspired or assisted him and have secured his electronic devices.

The shooting unfolded on 7 November when the attacker drove into Krakow's Old Town square wearing military-style clothing and a bulletproof vest. Police said he continued firing after officers wounded him.

Four Polish nationals, a British man and an Austrian woman were killed. Fifteen people were injured, including two police officers.

Prosecutors Probe Whether Krakow Gunman Had Help

Eryk Stasielak, from Poland's National Prosecutor's Office, said investigators were examining 'if he was inspired by anyone, if someone helped him'.

They are working to access the contents of his devices. No accomplices have been publicly identified.

Investigators are also tracing how he obtained firearms and ammunition. Four weapons were recovered from him or his vehicle at the square, while seven were seized at the family home, bringing the total to 11.

Regional governor Krzysztof Jan Klęczar said the attacker's father legally owned more than 10 guns and that the attacker also owned firearms. Authorities are examining how the weapons used in the attack were obtained.

Family Deaths Form Part of Krakow Gunman Inquiry

The bodies of the man's parents and sister were found at the family home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, about 150 kilometres northeast of Krakow.

Investigators believe he was also responsible for their deaths, although that remains a preliminary assessment. Police said the three appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

His sister, Magdalena Oksińska, 21, was a third-year student at the Krakow Academy of Fine Arts. The institution confirmed her death, and tributes described her work as a painter, photographer and writer.

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said the attacker held radical, ultranationalist views. Stasielak cautioned that it was too early to draw conclusions about his ideology.

Prosecutors are investigating murder and attempted murder, including attacks on police officers, as a suspected terrorist offence.

Meanwhile, visitors described sheltering in nearby shops as shots rang out. British resident Neil Thaxton said staff ushered people into a shop's back room, locked the doors and switched off the lights.

Resident Maciej Sikorski returned to the square to avoid becoming trapped in 'a spiral of fear and anxiety'.

Five foreign nationals were among the injured, from Britain, Portugal, Russia, Germany and Austria. On Monday, regional authorities said 14 of the 15 people hospitalised were stable. The police officer who stopped the gunman remained seriously injured.

The square reopened on Sunday evening as mourners gathered to lay flowers and light candles in memory of the victims.

Authorities also suspended St Mary's Trumpet Call, a centuries-old tradition performed hourly from the basilica overlooking the square. It was reportedly the first interruption since the Second World War.

For now, prosecutors are examining the gunman's electronic devices and tracing how he obtained his weapons and ammunition. Post-mortem examinations were scheduled to begin on Monday, while investigators continued working to establish his motive and whether anyone else was involved.